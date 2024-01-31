“They are Frickin’ Idiots”: Charles Barkley Declared Himself a LeBron James Fan While Defending His Punk Claim in 2010

In the summer of 2010, LeBron James entered free agency and caused hysteria in the NBA world. Teams lined up outside his door with attractive proposals to sign him, while fans eagerly waited for every update, hoping the reigning MVP would sign for their team. The King’s departure from Cleveland had almost become inevitable after the series of disappointments he faced leading an underwhelming roster. The drama culminated in a one-hour ESPN special called ‘The Decision,’ where James famously announced on live TV that he had decided to join the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley wasn’t a fan of the spectacle that James created on National TV. During an appearance on Mike Greenberg’s radio show, he said,

“I thought that his little one-hour special was a punk move.”

Advertisement

A couple of months later, Barkley clarified that he wasn’t calling James a ‘punk’ and even claimed he admired the Heat superstar. In fact, he blamed the media for trying to twist his words. In a 2010 interview with GQ Magazine, Barkley said,

“I said it was a ‘punk move,’ but I wish I hadn’t used the word punk. Because the media, man, they are frickin’ idiots. I knew they were gonna say I was calling LeBron a punk, which I wasn’t. I’m a big LeBron James fan, but I hated that “Decision” thing, and I hated when they were dancing around onstage in Miami.”

The dancing Barkley referred to was the Heat’s grand unveiling of their superstar trio of James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. In the concert-like event, the newly-signed superstar infamously claimed that the trio would lead the franchise to seven titles.

Advertisement

James’ comment aged horribly. The Heat made it to the NBA Finals in 2011 but lost in an embarrassing fashion to the Dallas Mavericks, who were the underdogs going into the contest. LeBron and Co. would however, win two titles in 2012 and 2013.

It seemed like LeBron had learned his lesson from his stint in Miami. When he left the team in 2014 and re-joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, he did so without creating a massive spectacle.

Charles Barkley correctly predicted the hate coming LeBron James’ way

In the GQ interview, Charles Barkley spoke about how critical it was for LeBron James to come through on his promise and win the title with the Heat in his debut season. He said,

“[There’s ] a lot of pressure [on LeBron James]. A lot of pressure. If they don’t win, he is going to get crucified. That’s just how it is. Whether you think it’s right or wrong is irrelevant.”

Barkley was spot on. James and the Heat made it to the NBA Finals and were heavy favorites to win the series against the Dallas Mavericks. However, they lost the series 4-2, with the superstar struggling throughout. He averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

James scored only eight points in the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Dallas. That horrendous outing has been used as a knock on his legacy ever since. In 282 playoff games, James has finished with fewer than ten points only twice. During an appearance on The Shop in 2022, LBJ admitted that he was responsible for the Heat’s series loss. He said,

“My first year in Miami, I was down there and I was like, I was literally like, I wanted to prove everybody wrong. And I, like, literally lost myself in the moment. I lost myself. And I got all the way to the championship that year and lost. And the reason, I knew….afterward, I was like, ‘We lost because I wasn’t even there.’”

James has lost in the Finals six times, but the loss to the Mavericks remains the most talked-about meltdown of his career. It has been used to dismiss his claim to the throne as the greatest player in NBA history. Unfortunately, there’s nothing he can do to deter his detractors’ thoughts in that regard.