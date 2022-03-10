Is Will Barton playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Denver Nuggets release ankle injury report for their forward ahead of Western Conference matchup against Stephen Curry and Co

Denver Nuggets’ latest injury report update reveals the availability of veteran forward Will Barton ahead of clash versus Warriors.

Entering into the season, the Denver Nuggets were not expected to make much noise. With Jamal Murray out for the majority of the season, things looked bleak for Denver. Even their most optimistic fans expected them to make the play-in at best, and bounce out of the first round in the playoffs.

Moreover, with Murray already out, they suffered another setback early in the season, when Michael Porter Jr. injured his back. However, fast forward to March 2022, the Nuggets is sitting as the 6th seed in the Western Conference and looks all set to make the playoffs.

The Nuggets have as many wins as the Sixers, Bulls, Mavs and Celtics. They’re missing their 2nd and 3rd best players. pic.twitter.com/CLBQSnF4IU — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 10, 2022

While most of the credit should go to Nikola Jokic, who is playing at an MVP level, it is also because the role players have stepped up and supported the superstar big man. One of them is veteran forward Will Barton.

They showed their next-man-up mentality as Barton overcame the absences of Murray and MPJ to turn himself into the second storing option. The 31-year-old is playing some of his best basketball, averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

However, Barton suffered an ankle injury and missed the last 2 games, and the status was day-to-day. With that in mind, will Will Barton play tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Read on to find out…

Will Barton is ‘questionable’ for the game against the Warriors.

According to the latest Nuggets injury update, Will Barton is still ‘questionable’ against the Warriors and remains as a game-time decision. The 31-year-old did not suit up for the last 2 games after injuring himself in the win over the Pelicans, resulting in an ankle injury.

#Nuggets injury report: Will Barton (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight vs. Warriors. No other starters on the report. — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 7, 2022

The Nuggets definitely will miss the services of veteran forward if he ends up missing out, who is arguably having his best season prior to the injury. The 31-year-old even recently became the Nuggets’ 3-point leader, passing JR Smith in the process.

Will Barton is now the best 3-point marksman in nuggets history 🎯👑pic.twitter.com/Lfa4BR6abe — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) March 5, 2022

If Barton does end up sitting, expect forward duo Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green to shoulder a lot more responsibilities on the night. Moreover, expect backup guard Monte Morris to take up some of the playmaking responsibilities if the veteran misses out. Veteran Jeff Green will slide into the starting lineup if the veteran misses his 3rd straight game.

With Murray and MPJ set to return right before the playoffs, the Nuggets look all set to be a dark horse in the Western Conference. When fully healthy, Jokic and Co. are going to be a dangerous proposition in the post-season.

