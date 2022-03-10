Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets? Warriors fix return date for the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green last played for the Golden State Warriors on Jan 16 and has been ruled out since with a back injury.

Draymond Green has been out with a back injury since Jan. 6, except for the seven seconds he played in Klay Thompson’s debut to re-join his teammate for the first time in two years.

The Warriors are 15-15 in Green’s absence and are 28-6 when the all-star forward plays. Having fallen to the third spot in the Western Conference, Golden State is in danger of falling even further.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are 3-7 in their last ten games and appear to be a far cry from the team that began the season strongly. Green has missed the Warriors’ last ten games and is eager to return and help the team get back to winning ways.

Draymond Green announces his return as the Warriors look to regain control of their season

Draymond said on his podcast Monday that he is “targeting” a return to the Warriors for the March 14 game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center, and that he is excited to rejoin the team and help “right the ship.”

The Warriors started off the season strongly and looked in contention to make a Championship run. But in recent weeks the team has struggled defensively and offensively in the absence of Draymond Green.

Klay Thompson’s return to the Warriors has been bitter-sweet as the team has faltered in their recent stretch of games and sit third in the Western Conference.

Green would have missed 31 games due to his injury if he returned on March 14. When Green left, the Warriors were 29-9, good for second place in the Western Conference.

With Draymond Green expected to return soon, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Green will line up together for the first time in over two seasons. The Warriors’ famous trio has reunited just in time for the Playoffs and will attempt to restore order before the regular season concludes.