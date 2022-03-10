Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers? Brooklyn Nets release back injury update for the former All-Star ahead of his acrimonious return to Philly

Kevin Durant has returned to the Brooklyn Nets lineup after missing time. All eyes are now on Ben Simmons’ much-anticipated debut.

The Nets acquired the former Philadelphia 76ers guard at the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Simmons is dealing with a back issue but will be in the building when the Nets visit his former team Thursday.

Simmons will not play in the Nets’ upcoming game against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Thursday.

The All-star is expected to accompany Brooklyn on its current road trip and sit on the bench with his teammates.

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled recently with injuries to key players and the Kyrie Irving vaccine situation.

They have fallen to the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference and will have a rally to make a playoff push.

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs the Philadlphia 76ers?

Ben Simmons last appeared in an NBA game on June 20th, in Game 7 of the Sixers’ second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

The All-star guard was acquired from the 76ers last month along with Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and two future first-round picks in exchange for All-Star guard James Harden and Paul Millsap

Simmon has yet to be cleared to return, and even if he is, he will not play 5-on-5 in practice right away. There is no definitive timeline.

Ramona Shelburne says Ben Simmons “had a little setback with the back injury.” Woj on Simmons playing in Philly on March 10: “It’s not happening.” — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) March 2, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Sixers in a highly anticipated matchup on Thursday night, and Ben Simmon’s presence will add to the excitement.