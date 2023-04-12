Is Zach LaVine Playing Tonight vs Raptors? 2x All-Star’s Availability Report Before the ‘Win or Go Home’ Game For the Bulls

After 6 years in Chicago, since Zach LaVine came to the Bulls from the Timberwolves in a trade for Jimmy Butler, a game could decide whether he stays and continues with the franchise, or finds his fit somewhere else.

The Wednesday night game between the 9th seed Raptors and 10th seed Bulls would be the win or go home for the big-3 of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic.

Not only they will be done for the season, one of them would not be coming back with the team next year. At least one of them. So, will the 2x All-Star suit up against the Raptors for the possible End Game? Let’s find out.

Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors?

According to the latest injury update in Chicago, only Lonzo Ball, Terry Taylor, and Justin Lewis are on the list. Meaning, the 28-year-old shooting guard will be playing against Pascal Siakam and Co.

The Raptors have won 2 of the 3 games these two teams have played thus far this season. They were successful in diffusing DeRozan in all those 3 encounters, not giving up more than 14 average to the former Toronto favorite.

So, it is on Zach to have his teammate’s back and come up big on the night that he might not be able to do much.

LaVine’s form of late

In the Bulls’ last 10 games, their All-Star guard has played 9, averaging 24.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. His 3-point efficiency has dropped a little to 32% compared to 9 games back, when it was around 40.

Although against the Raptors he has been a bit more efficient this season. In the two games he has played against them, the former Wolves guard has shot 53.5% from the field, 38.5% from downtown, and 89% from the charity stripe while putting up 47 points (combined) in those games.

Hence, it has to be the Zach LaVine game.