Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Feb 7th Injury Report Raises Concern for Pelicans Star

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a great three-game stretch. They first closed out their four-game road trip with back-to-back wins and traveled back to Louisiana to defeat the Toronto Raptors. Now, Willie Green’s boys make their way to California to kickstart a four-game road trip. To emerge victorious against the in-form Los Angeles Clippers, Zion Williamson will need to have an impactful performance. However, there is a growing concern among NOLA fans due to his inclusion in the injury report.

For more than a week, Zion Williamson has been struggling with a bone contusion in his left foot. The injury was painful enough to keep him sidelined for the 31st January clash against the Houston Rockets. Due to the same, Zion has also been added to tonight’s injury report, being listed as “questionable”.

Zion was listed as “questionable” for the past two clashes. However, he did suit up on both occasions. In the previous outing against the Toronto Raptors, due to Brandon Ingram’s 41-point explosion, Williamson was rested for the entirety of the 4th quarter. Having played merely 21:55 minutes, Zion Williamson should be fit enough to help his side defeat Kawhi Leonard and Co. tonight.

Zion Williamson has had contrasting performances against the Clippers this season

The New Orleans Pelicans have already gone up against the Los Angeles Clippers twice this season. The four-game season series is currently tied at one game apiece.

Zion Williamson had an electric performance in the first Clippers-Pelicans contest of the season on 24th November. Playing in the In-Season Tournament Game, the former Duke Blue Devil erupted for a 32-point performance to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Shooting an efficient 52% from the field, the southpaw led the Louisiana side to a 116-106 victory.

The Pelicans hosted the LA side on 5th January and this time, Ty Lue’s boys got their revenge. Backed by Paul George’s 24-point outing, the Clippers grabbed a 111-95 victory. Williamson couldn’t find a way to overcome the Clippers’ incredible defense and finished the night with a lackluster performance – 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Zion has been in incredible form lately, putting up 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the last four games. Fans will hope that the 6ft 6” forward can continue to add his series of exceptional performances and lead NOLA to their 30th win of the campaign.