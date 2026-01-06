Isaiah Thomas Calls Stephen Curry “Everything We Wanted Our Players to Represent”

It’s not uncommon for former players to hate on the current product the NBA puts out. It’s not difficult to understand why. Basketball is played very differently to the way they once did 20 or so years ago. That said, there are some whose some athletes who transcend eras. Pistons legend Isaiah Thomas believes Stephen Curry is one of those special athletes.

Over the past 10 years, Curry has emerged as one of the league’s most recognizable names, winning 4 NBA championships. Even at 37 years old, the Golden State Warriors continues to dominate the competition. It’s not just his accolades either, it’s his style of play that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Even Thomas, who has been quite critical of current NBA players in recent years, believes the way Curry carries himself, sets an example for generations to follow.

“There’s not been one night when he’s put on a jersey, and the fans didn’t get their money’s worth,” Thomas said during Peacock’s broadcast of the Warriors-Clippers game. “He gives them a pre-game show, in-game show and after the game, he’s so generous with his time.”

Thomas brings up an underrated aspect of Curry’s showmanship. With Curry, the show begins well before tip-off. He tantalizes fans during his warmup, which often includes full-court shots, all of which miraculously go in.

And even though, the four-time NBA champion is extremely confident in his abilities, he doesn’t allow that to seep into cockiness. His humility is always on full display, giving credit to his teammates and coaching staff whenever he can. Overall, Thomas doesn’t believe Curry has done any wrong in his 17-year NBA career.

“As a role model, as a pro, a champion, as a Hall of Famer, as an athlete. He is everything we always wanted our players to represent. Steph Curry, number 30, He’s the one,” Thomas proclaimed.

Sure, the Warriors were the most-hated team in the NBA for a period of time, but it had nothing to do with the entire team playing dirty. They were just so good that it ruined the balance of power.

Thomas, on the other hand, was a member of the ‘Bad Boy Pistons,’ who were the biggest villains in sports. He led a team that played physical and dirty, which is not a style of play the league wants to promote to the youth. It’s clear why Thomas views Curry in such a positive light, and it makes sense. The two-time MVP certainly deserves such recognition.