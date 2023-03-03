Stephen Curry Matches Incredible Michael Jordan Statistic Amidst Being Out With Lower Leg Injury

Michael Jordan is one of the most winningest players of all time. During his playing career, there was nothing he despised more than someone having a leg-up on him. And to make sure that was never the case, he worked tirelessly to always win.

Now, in that regard, Stephen Curry is a darn good player too. Compared to Jordan’s 6, the man has already won 4 rings and looks to be on track for 1 more already. However, whether or not he will ever match His Airness’s ring tally remains unknown.

But, there is one thing of Michael Jordan’s that Stephen Curry has managed to match. And frankly, how closely the man’s record resembles the Bulls legend’s is pretty impressive.

Also Read: “Charles Barkley Made Me Forget About His Golf Swing”: NBA Twitter Roasts TNT Analyst For Hilariously Bad Dance Moves

Stephen Curry matches Michael Jordan’s career win percentage

Michael Jordan’s Bulls may be remembered as a championship team, but many often forget that he had to come into an atrocious roster. And consequently, he was on the losing side of multiple games early on in his career.

On the other side of the table, while his roster wasn’t nearly as bad, the Warriors didn’t look like they were going anywhere at the time. So, much like MJ, he had to spend a serious amount of time losing games in the NBA.

Still, even with those similarities, you wouldn’t expect their win percentage to be exactly the same. And yet, the stat in the tweet below continues to exist.

Crazy Stat of the Day. Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry currently have the EXACT SAME career winning percentage (.659). MJ: 825/1251 = 65.9%

Steph: 658/998 = 65.9% This is both regular season and playoffs combined. pic.twitter.com/qjU9HRFsmh — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) March 2, 2023

To be able to match Michael Jordan’s win percentage is no small feat. As we said earlier, the man was one of, if not the most winningest player to ever play the game. And the fact that Stephen Curry could do this puts into perspective just how great he is.

When will Stephen Curry return from injury?

It’s been about 3 weeks since Stephen Curry suffered a lower leg injury in a game against the Dallas Mavericks. And luckily since then, the Warriors have learned to win some games without the man.

But the fact of the matter is, this franchise still needs Curry, making his return timeline of tantamount importance. And as per ESPN’s report, the Warriors superstar is expected to return to the court sometime during the Warriors’ upcoming road trip. So, it may not be too long before the Warriors are at full strength.

Also Read: “I Didn’t Wanna Rip Tracy McGrady”: Paul George Talks T-Mac, Kobe Bryant, and His Rookie Year in New Podcast