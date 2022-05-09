“Shaq needs a 100 jump shots made!”: How the Big Diesel is preparing his son Shaqir O’Neal to be the best prospect in a few years

Shaqir O’Neal may be an unknown right now. However, thanks to his dad, Shaq, he may soon become a no.1 prospect.

There are a lot of second-generation players in the NBA. It is more common than you think. You can quite easily find players whose fathers played in the league.

Steph and Seth Curry, Devin Booker, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are some notable examples. So it is no surprise to hear that Shaquille O’Neal’s sons might want to play in the NBA.

While his eldest Shareef is recovering from heart surgery, his younger son Shaqir is set to take the next step. Through a YouTube Short, we can see that Shaqir wants it and, he wants it bad.

Shaq needs 100 jump shots made by his son Shaqir: Looking at how the Lakers legend is preparing his son

His young son asks his father with a twinkle in his eye, that he wants to move to Atlanta with him so that he can be the no.1 player in the country. Shaq lives in Atlanta instead of LA because that is where the NBA on TNT studios are.

In the clip, you can see Shaq knows how to put the screws on his son. He puts Shaqir through a rigorous routine. Highlighting the fact that he knows how to get his son to the next level.

Shaq says, ”If you listen to me, I can take you where you want to go”. How it will pan out is a question that only Shaqir can answer. For now, we wait with bated breath.

