“Texting With Michael Jordan This Morning”: Lewis Hamilton, 2 Years After Being Offered A Contract By MJ, Admits To Having ‘Back And Forths’ With Him

Recently, Lewis Hamilton dropped a bombshell at a Mercedes-AMG Petronas event. Appearing on a stage with his teammate George Russell, Hamilton revealed that he had been texting Michael Jordan. Both Hamilton and MJ are considered to be the GOATs in their respective sports. Hamilton is widely regarded to be one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, with seven championships to his name. Similarly, Jordan is undoubtedly the greatest basketball player of all time, with six championships of his own. Given their status, the two have built a strong friendship over the years. In fact, two years ago, in 2021, His Airness, who is the owner of the 23XI Racing Team, offered Hamilton a contract to race for him.

Lewis Hamilton, who was once offered a race contract by Michael Jordan, recently received a text from the GOAT

Lewis Hamilton was recently at a Mercedes-AMG Petronas event, where he spoke about Michael Jordan. Speaking to the thousands in attendance, Hamilton revealed that he woke up that morning to a text from MJ. Elaborating further, he explained how crazy it was to have back-and-forths with one of the GOATs, and how surreal it is to have met such a legend.

A legend, that by his own admittance, is one that he looks up to. Considered by many to be one of the greats himself, Hamilton idolized Jordan growing up. So, to be able to have such conversations with him must be mind-blowing.

But, it doesn’t just end there. As mentioned earlier, Hamilton received an offer from Jordan two years ago. In 2021, MJ extended a contract to the F1 racer, asking him to join his 23XI Racing Team. Of course, this was an incredible opportunity. After all, not only would he be racing for Michael Jeffrey Jordan, but he would also be attempting to establish himself as a NASCAR racer.

However, at the end of the day, Hamilton chose to decline the offer. He chose to continue with Formula One and recently renewed his contract with Mercedes and will race for them in 2024 and 2025 as well.

Lewis Hamilton is busy preparing for the United States GP after placing third on the grid

Lewis Hamilton is currently in the United States preparing for the United States Grand Prix. Taking place on the 23rd of October 2023, Hamilton will start in third place after falling behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris on the grid.

The race is going to be interesting as Hamilton’s rival, Max Verstappen will be starting from sixth place, and the Red Bull driver will have his work cut out for him. But, considering he recently held off Hamilton in a 19-lap sprint in Austin, he is more than capable of taking pole position.

There is a lot of excitement heading into the race. But one thing is for sure, Hamilton will need to channel his inner Michael Jordan if he hopes to not only fend off Max Verstappen but also come out on top in the US of A.