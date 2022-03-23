“We’d beat the sh*t out of the Nuggets, hadn’t it been for the Bubble”: Marcus Morris admits to the Clippers not being prepared for the NBA’s setup in Orlando

Clippers forward Marcus Morris admits to his team not coming out of their comfort zone during their embarrassing loss in the Bubble, adding they would have otherwise defeated the Nuggets.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world, having repercussions on almost every industry, with the sporting world being no different. Talking about the NBA, the 2019-20 season got suspended mid-way. There was no certainty on if we would even crown a champion for the season.

Fortunately, commissioner Adam Silver and his team came up with the idea of setting up a Bubble in Orlando. That wouldn’t allow movement beyond the means of Disney Land. While some teams made the best out of the situation, others had the sealed environment have the better of them.

One such team that let the Bubble get the better of them was the LA Clippers, considered top contenders. It was the first season for the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in LA. Thus the expectations were high with the team having a complete roster under the guidance of Doc Rivers.

Also read: “Kevin Durant how about achieving a miracle by talking some sense into Kyrie Irving”: Stephen A. Smith requests the Slim Reaper to remind his teammate about the chip being on the line

However, things went horribly wrong when the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead against the relatively inexperienced Nuggets in the conference semi-finals. Recently, veteran forward Marcus Morris opened up on the embarrassing loss.

Marcus Morris admits to the Clippers not being prepared for the 2020 Orlando Bubble.

At the time, every LeBron James hater wanted Kawhi to be the new King of LA. Executive Jerry West continued to succeed in his role, setting up a championship-caliber team for Steve Ballmer. The Clips looked the team to fear, especially on paper.

With everyone preparing themselves for an exciting battle in LA between the Lakers and Clippers for the WCF, the latter shocked the world, blowing a 3-1 lead against the Nuggets in the conference semi-finals. Jamal Murray put on one of the greatest shows in playoffs history.

Reflecting on their collapse, Clippers forward Morris had the following to say.

“We only lost that sh*t because we were in the bubble,” Morris told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “(If) we weren’t in the bubble, we’d beat the sh*t out of them. Put that on the record. Guys are out of their comfort zone. Kudos to Denver.”

Too many, the Bubble was a test of mental toughness over everything else, with players staying away from their friends and families. The Orlando Bubble had contrasting reviews to its results. While some refuse to mention it on their resumes, others believed it was the toughest situation to come out triumphant.

Also read: “If Charles Barkley retires from Inside the NBA, Kevin Garnett is the best replacement”: A Redditor makes a sensational claim on why The Big Ticket might be the perfect choice

Kudos to Morris for coming out in public and admitting that his team was ill-prepared for the Bubble.