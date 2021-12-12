“Isaiah Thomas is on a comeback trail!”: Ex Boston Celtics Fan favorite Isaiah Thomas will play in the NBA G league tournament

Isaiah Thomas is ever determined to make it back to the NBA – he just signed up to play in the NBA G-League showcase

THE NBA G-League showcase has 8 teams that play in an elimination style tournament, which has NBA scouts watching. The players usually use this as a springboard to move up the ladder and into the NBA. While this route is for the younger guys, 12 year vet Isaiah Thomas might find it the best route for him.

Ever since IT got cut by the Celtics in 2017, he’s been a journeyman. He’s lived out of a suitcase for almost 5 years now and never found a home. It may have been a combination of personal tragedy or injuries, but he could not hold down a spot in any team.

He was completely out of the league in 2020, playing his final game in a Wizards jersey. Although he did get traded to the Clippers on deadline day, IT got waived a day later. Isaiah had to wait for more than a year to make a small comeback in 2021. Thomas played 3 games with the New Orleans Pelicans, and averaged 7.7 points in a 10 day contract.

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

Isaiah Thomas has not been slacking – He’s been playing everywhere he has been invited

IT has been playing in Pro Am leagues, the FIBA world cup qualifiers and any other place he gets invited. The talent is definitely there, and he hopes he gets to showcase it once again in the league.

When players usually get waived, it means that the league executives do not have faith in them anymore. Unless your name is Carmelo Anthony, not many recent players have enjoyed success after being out of the league for so long.

Jeremy Lin tried, but had to retire since no one was ready to give him a chance. He played in China for a bit, but he couldn’t work his way back. He signed with the GSW G-League affiliate, but then got cut. Isaiah definitely should hope he ends up like Melo, rather than Lin.

