“Isaiah Thomas came up clutch for team USA!”: Ex-NBA player and Boston Celtics fan favorite led USA to a victory in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Isaiah Thomas helps team USA to beat Cuba and move ahead in the FIBA cup qualifiers.

Isaiah Thomas has not given up on basketball just yet. He’s been playing in any place he is welcome – if not the NBA, the streets, FIBA tournaments – you name it. A real hooper never gives up, and IT is the testament to it.

Scoring 21 points and leading from the back, IT looked like his Celtics self, blowing past people with ease and finishing with a bucket. He was the stalwart behind USA’s win against Cuba, beating them 95-90. They now prepare to meet Mexico in the next game.

Isaiah Thomas came up clutch, hitting a deep three to seal the game.

How Isaiah Thomas is not on an NBA roster is still a mystery – Some players are being paid millions not to play!

To everybody who feels they are too short to play in the NBA – Isaiah Thomas should be an inspiration. The man is 5’9, picked last in his draft class and still played at the highest level consistently for a number of seasons. After cutting cut by the Celtics in 2017, he never could hold down a role with any team. Not that there isn’t talent, teams just moved on.

Isaiah Thomas cooking in FIBA today. He had 21 points and came up clutch for USA. pic.twitter.com/PTRJZeDVo3 — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) November 29, 2021

But looking at the current scenario, with players like Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and John Wall still on rosters while willing players sit out, it hurts to see someone struggle so much but not get his chance. Hard done by the Boston team, Thomas has never been the same since.

