Isaiah Thomas responded with a 33-point explosion after Charles Barkley’s “not in shape” comments post IT’s sister’s passing

Just a day after Isaiah Thomas lost his sister in a car crash, Charles Barkley didn’t believe the guard would be ready for the Celtics-Bulls playoffs clash.

Isaiah Thomas has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout the course of his career. Being selected as the last draft pick and being tossed around the league on 10-day contracts is definitely tough. However, nothing could be as tough for him as having to suit up and play just a day after his younger sister’s tragic death.

Back in 2017, during IT’s stint with the Boston Celtics, the Thomas family suffered a huge blow when Chyna Thomas passed away. The 22-year-old died in a car crash on Interstate 5 in Washington state.

We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts & prayers of the entire organization are with Isaiah & his family. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 16, 2017

The very next day, on April 16th, the Celtics had to face the Chicago Bulls as their first-round clash of the 2017 playoffs.

Hours before the clash, the undersized guard was seen crying courtside during shoot-around. And seeing the disheartening clip, Charles Barkley stated that the 5-foot-9 guard wasn’t in shape to play.

“I’m not feeling comfortable with Isaiah Thomas sitting on the sideline crying like that”: Charles Barkley

The former Suns’ legend and analyst with Inside the NBA explained himself:

“I’m not feeling comfortable with him sitting on the sideline crying like that. That makes me uncomfortable because that tells me he’s not in shape to play.

I don’t know how this night is going to turn out. But to be sitting on the sideline a few minutes before the game, crying, that makes me uncomfortable for him. That’s just not a good look, in my personal opinion.”

However, Sir Charles was wrong. Despite suffering a horrific loss, IT showed up and did his part for the team. Putting up 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, Isaiah had a courageous display of performance.

