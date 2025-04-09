Isiah Thomas Acknowledges What Made Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Different From Today’s Era

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Isiah Thomas during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The NBA is significantly different from what it was 10 years ago, let alone 30 years ago. One of the biggest critiques of today’s era is the attitude of the players. Four-time NBA champion John Salley spoke on the mentality of past players, which stands out in comparison to the modern NBA. His former teammate Isiah Thomas acknowledged the take, seconding the sentiment.

Many people rave about the competitive fire that existed in past eras. The combination of physicality with hunger and drive led to intense matchups. On the other hand, there is a narrative that players are too friendly with their opponents now.

Salley played 11 years in the NBA and shared the court with some of the fiercest competitors. He noticed distinct traits in former teammates Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, which differentiated them from today’s stars.

The 6-foot-11 big man made a guest appearance on Udonis Haslem’s The OGs Show. During their conversation, he opened up about what made those players so special.

“Isiah wanted you dead, Michael wanted you dead, and Kobe wanted you dead,” Salley said. “And wanted to resurrect you and kill you again.”

Thomas didn’t waste any time backing Salley’s take by reposting a clip of his quote on his Instagram story. Salley didn’t just attest to the differences in mentality but also in hardships. Players have more privileges than before, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it can lead to complacency.

During Thomas and Salley’s time in the NBA, the best players didn’t take days off. Players flew commercial and had significantly more back-to-backs. His criticism toward the league isn’t new. He joins another star from his era to comment on the state of today’s league.

Reggie Miller calls today’s NBA “soft”

Pacers legend Reggie Miller hasn’t been content with the product he has seen in the NBA. He didn’t hesitate to call the state of the league soft.

Competition lives on but not in the same way it once did. Miller believes players are too friendly, and it has had a direct impact on the product on the court.

“It’s not the same. Everyone hugs one another now and kisses before jump balls and pats each other and helps them up. It’s a kinder and gentler league. Chivalry is nice and all, but it’s not the same,” Miller said.

He doesn’t expect players to completely disregard their opponents, but he implores them to bring back intensity. Unfortunately for Miller and Salley, it seems this is the direction the league is heading. Times are different, and this is a byproduct of the NBA’s evolution.