“Kyrie Irving Strikes Again!”: Skip Bayless Calls Out Uncle Drew For Abandoning Luka Doncic and Starting All-Star Break Early

The Dallas Mavericks made a huge move before the trade deadline. They acquired the services of superstar guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving is a skillful player, capable of changing the misfortunes of any team. And, for a team like the Mavs, who needed a star to pair alongside Luka Doncic, Irving could be the answer to their prayers.

However, there are a few drawbacks that come with Uncle Drew. In particular, his recent tendency to be extremely inconsistent with his playtime. Something that UNDISPUTED analyst Skip Bayless has called him out for.

Kyrie Irving is taking an early break and Skip Bayless isn’t happy

Kyrie Irving has suited up for the Mavs four times, and he already wants a break. Heading into a crucial match against Western Conference leaders, the Denver Nuggets, coach Jason Kidd announced that Kyrie will be unavailable due to back issues.

This left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans and critics alike. For one, UNDISPUTED’s Skip Bayless called out Kyrie for being “unpredictable”.

“Here we go again. This is typical, unpredictable, inexplicable, cannot-be-trusted Kyrie striking again. So let me get this straight, Monday night he scored 26 in the fourth quarter, the most he’s ever scored in his career. He was sensational and then suddenly ahead of a game at Denver against the best team in the West at mile-high altitude, which a lot of players, especially NBA players, don’t love to play in, it feels like Kyrie said, “You know what, I need an early start to my All-Star break. I think I need to take a game off.” And, Jason Kidd tried to cover for him and said, “It happens. It could have been from a fall in that game the other night.” I watched every dribble of it, I didn’t see any falls, I didn’t see anything bad, and I didn’t see him limping. But you know and I know that something is wrong.”

“Here we go again. Typical, unpredictable, cannot-be-trusted Kyrie striking again.” — @RealSkipBayless on Kyrie already missing a game due to back tightness pic.twitter.com/fs82sE3utN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 16, 2023

A heck of a rant from Skip. But certainly, something to consider given Kyrie’s past transgressions.

Kyrie played a total of just 29 games last season

An NBA season has a total of 82 regular season games. With that in mind, it is shocking to know that Kyrie Irving played 29 games last season. Not due to injury, but rather because he refused to follow the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Now on @ForbesSports Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 By NBA For Violating Covid Protocols; Penalties Will Total $870,000 via @forbes https://t.co/mhXRywlXZF — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 15, 2021

It’s clear to see that at times, Kyrie does not have his priorities straight. Hopefully, his time in Dallas will change things.

