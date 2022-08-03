A rookie Anthony Edwards believed 6ft 10’ Kevin Durant is the GOAT over Michael Jordan and LeBron James

It turns out, the Minnesota Timberwolves sensational guard is a Kevin Durant stan and he can go to lengths saying KD is the GOAT.

With the way it has gone thus far for the Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, he is going to be one of the perennial stars of the league not far down the line.

The energy and finesse with which he plays at such a young age are just, out and out, brilliant. Whenever he is on the court, it looks like the 20-year-old thrives on his opponent’s fear and when someone tries guarding him, it clearly brings out his desire to literally destroy them.

And so we know which brand of basketball the 6ft 4′ former Georgia guard prefers. The one which makes his opponents miserable. And so he must love the player that does that playing like a guard but stands at almost 7 feet tall.

Also read: “I want to be an All-Star Starter”: Anthony Edwards reveals his expectations heading into 3rd season

Anthony Edwards says Kevin Durant is the GOAT over Michael Jordan and LeBron James

We know Edwards loves to talk his heart out, but while talking to Taylor Rooks of the Bleacher Report and playing a game of UNO, a rookie Edwards revealed who he thinks is the best player in the NBA.

Ant believes that with the abilities of a point guard, the 6ft 11′ Nets forward humiliates his opponents more than Michael Jordan and LeBron James ever did.

Anthony Edwards calls KD the “GOAT” pic.twitter.com/2e64nJbPsp — 7️⃣💤 (@DurGoat_7) August 27, 2021

His team has zero to no chance of landing “The Slim Reaper” before the trade deadline ends. So, Edwards was not lying before the cameras just to reach out to the 2x NBA champion and 2x Finals MVP.

He honestly believed KD is the best maybe because of their common elements and hunger in the games to mop the floor with the confidence of their opponents who are also terrific players playing on the grandest stages of the game of basketball. But now,

Anthony Edwards: “Any time I see one of those GOATs in front of me, I’m trying to go at them. Every time. I’m not passing. That’s what’s in my mind. Every time I see a LeBron, Kevin Durant, everybody in that category, I’m trying to go at them.”https://t.co/0BK3pMfgcM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 17, 2022

Also read: NBA Twitter reacts as 6’9” LeBron James puts in work with 15 y/o Bryce James and 17 y/o Bronny James at the Lakers facility

Durant has a lot more to do even to make himself a Top-10 player of all time, let alone being better than Jordan and James who are arguably the two GOATs of the game.