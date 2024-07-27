Isiah Thomas Berates ‘MyMixtapez’ For Misquoting Him On His LeBron James Statement

Isiah Thomas is among the most outspoken basketball greats on social media. The Hall of Famer doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind, even if it causes controversy. He also isn’t afraid to call out anyone misquoting him on purpose, as a popular X account called My Mixtapez found out.

Earlier this week, the Pistons icon came across a post quoting Lou Williams, who had said on The No Chill podcast in 2019 that LeBron James would win 15 straight championships if he played in the 1970s.

The former Clippers guard suggested that the Lakers superstar’s athleticism and physicality would overwhelm players in that era. Thomas took exception to Williams’ take and wrote,

“I find it comical and laughable how some not all people think this is the first generation of basketball players that athletically could run and jump. I’m not sure he would be the best athlete in 1975 all things being equal”.

While the Hall of Famer only spoke about the misconception about players’ athleticism, My Mixtapez incorrectly posted that he didn’t believe James would be the best player in the 1970s. Thomas was irked about being blatantly misquoted and called out the account, writing,

“Wow @mymixtapez crazy misleading headline I said best “athlete” why you change my word, to best “player” for clicks? The debate is about athleticism not the best player.”

Thomas clarified that he has no qualms about Williams claiming that James would be the best player in the 1970s. However, he vehemently disagreed that players in that era weren’t as athletic as the current generation. He even went on a comment spree to disprove that statement.

The Hall of Famer also shared footage of 76ers legend Darryl Dawkins shattering the backboard with a one-handed dunk. The Pistons icon claimed the center was why the league began using breakaway rims. They protect backboards from disintegrating after a fierce dunk.

When a fan tried to downplay Dawkins’ athleticism, Thomas countered that the 6-foot-11 center had an impressive 40-inch vertical and ran a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

The two-time NBA champion is a student of the game and has done his homework. He is incensed about fans disrespecting players from an era they haven’t watched and won’t stand by and let their greatness be downplayed.