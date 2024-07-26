Isiah Thomas Claims Darryl Dawkins Was The Reason The NBA Fortified Their Rims

The NBA quickly got accustomed to shattered backboards once Shaquille O’Neal entered the league. However, breakaway rims were introduced into the league long before The Big Aristotle took the floor. However, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas went online, claiming those rims were invented for another player.

Zeke’s latest tweets have the Pistons legend giving flowers to the players from the 70s, defending their skill-set and approach to the game. With younger players coming into the league every day, IT took it upon himself to stand up for the legends who came before him.

Crediting Philadelphia 76ers legend Darryl Dawkins as the reason why breakaway rims were invented, IT tweeted, “Darryl Dawkins is the reason we have break away rims today. Let it Be Known.”

Darryl Dawkins is the reason we have break away rims today. Let it Be Known https://t.co/3Po9zdKM7H — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 25, 2024

The video retweeted by Thomas has Dawkins, a 6’11 center who weighed around 250lbs, easily shattering a backboard with a one-hand poster. Given that Shaq and other players had to jam it down with extreme force using both hands, Dawkins made it look quite easy.

But that wasn’t the only tweet Thomas sent out when defending Dawkins. It all started with a tweet comparing LeBron James and Julius Erving. While Erving is a legend on his own, IT decided to drop some old-school knowledge on the young guns on X.

“Dr.J played with a 6”11 270 center named Darryl Dawkins he is the reason why we have breakaway rims in the NBA. He had a 40 inch vertical and ran a 4.5 flat.”

Dr.J played with a 6”11 270 center named Darryl Dawkins he is the reason why we have breakaway rims in the NBA. He had a 40 inch vertical and ran a 4.5 flat. https://t.co/vcHFl9InqW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 25, 2024

Thomas followed this by reiterating Dawkins as the reason why breakaway rims were introduced in the NBA when a fan questioned his knowledge.

“Darryl Dawkins was absolutely the reason why we have break away rims today!”

Darryl Dawkins was absolutely the reason why we have break away rims today! https://t.co/BdFkqEz2rN — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 25, 2024

But the 2x Finals MVP’s Twitter barrage was off the back of a comment from Lou Williams. The 2x 6th Man of the Year claimed that LeBron James would win 15 championships had he been in the league back in 1975, and IT had to put his foot down.

Lou Will’s take compelled IT to clear the air

LeBron is a true specimen in not just basketball but the world of sports. At 39 years of age, Bron has yet to show significant signs of slowing down while doing things some 20-year-olds cannot do.

“I find it comical and laughable how some not all people think this is the first generation of basketball players that athletically could run and jump. I’m not sure he would be the best athlete in 1975 all things being equal.”

I find it comical and laughable how some not all people think this is the first generation of basketball players that athletically could run and jump. I'm not sure he would be the best athlete in 1975

all things being equal. https://t.co/U9vsBfoHG8 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 25, 2024

IT did not take shots at Bron or Lou-Will. Although, he did pay homage to the players who were athletically gifted but did not get enough recognition for it, i.e. Darryl Dawkins.