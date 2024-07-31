Isiah Thomas Celebrates Paige Bueckers Making History with Her Nike GT Hustle 3

Women’s basketball is finally evolving into a haven for sneaker deals. Not long ago, it had been rare for even elite pros to get a big shoe deal. But things have changed rapidly in the past few years. The Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules have now opened up pathways for college athletes to land in commercial deals. In what can be deemed as historic, Paige Bueckers is set to become the first college athlete to get exclusive shoes that will be released to the public.

Advertisement

The UConn star had signed a NIL deal with Nike before the 2023-24 NCAA season, which cleared the route to the first player-exclusive shoes in college history. NBA legend Isiah Thomas seemed very excited about the news, acknowledging the changing tide in college sports in terms of shoe deals. He shared a post on the topic from PlayersTV on his Instagram story.

Sole Retriever broke the news that Nike will release Bueckers’ exclusive Nike Hustle GT 3 shoes on September 12. They are expected to retail at $190.

The Instagram handle Players TV shared the news with the caption, “Paige Bueckers is set to make history as the first college player to get a shoe and be released to the public.”

Isiah Thomas celebrates Paige Bueckers making history!!! pic.twitter.com/48qJHgTswO — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 31, 2024

Bueckers’ exclusive Nike Hustle GT 3 sneakers are a part of the “Greater Than” series by the brand. Currently, there are just a few details known about these kicks. As per Sole Retriever, they are expected to be released in special edition colorways and can come in multi-color themes.

The area codes will represent the University of Connecticut (860) along with the code of Bueckers’ hometown Eedina, Minnesota(612). The sock liner is expected to bear her nickname and her ‘personal mantra’.

The launch timing is impeccable because the NCAA season will begin after just two months of the release. It will be the first time we will see a college athlete donning their own player-exclusive Nike shoe.

It also indicates that the 22-year-old will also be part of even bigger projects with Nike in the future. This is a huge accomplishment, considering even college sensation Caitlin Clark couldn’t get her exclusive sneakers in her NCAA days.

Clearly, Nike considers Bueckers a rare talent and has projected her to have an illustrious pro-hoops career. The UConn guard is still hunting for her first NCAA title, but looked in smooth touch in the 2023-24 season.