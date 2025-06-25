“She’s My Reason”: Paige Bueckers Helped Brittany Hampton Fall Back in Love With Styling

The relationship between fashion and sports has become synonymous. Athletes use clothing to express themselves and often set the tone before the game even begins. One of the best examples comes from the WNBA, with its players’ remarkable sense of style.

Although many of these athletes have a deep love for fashion, having a stylist has become a necessity. Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers understood the importance of style early on. To improve her command of it, she sought the expertise of Brittany Hampton.

The renowned fashion consultant has worked with brands such as Hennessy, Jordan, and StockX. However, she’s most notable for styling Russell Westbrook from 2019 to 2023. She was the mastermind behind his captivating look at the 2021 Met Gala, which featured stars in his hair. Hampton hasn’t left the sports fashion scene—she now focuses on her partnerships with female athletes. And Bueckers remains the most important in her roster of stars, for a very specific reason.

“Paige is the reason for jumping back into styling,” Hampton said on the Straight to Cam podcast. “She always tells me, ‘I believe in you,’ which I love. “Hampton further revealed that she had stepped away from styling for a brief period to prioritize designing clothes. She began building a relationship with Bueckers during her college career at UConn. Before she knew it, she was back in the world of styling, getting Bueckers ready for any and every photoshoot.

The partnership was a match made in heaven since Bueckers didn’t have an identity in fashion at the time. “She didn’t necessarily know what she wanted,” she revealed. “She knew she wanted to be the swaggy girl.”

That didn’t mean Bueckers didn’t have the pieces to make it work. Her closet was home to some noteworthy pieces. “She’d have the flyest sneakers and the dopest collaboration pieces. She’d be like, confidently, ‘I don’t know how to put this together,” Hampton said. Bueckers’ humility made working together incredibly easy. She and Hampton found the perfect recipe for success and have flourished in their partnership. One of the best examples of their collaboration is the star’s stunning look at the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Through Bueckers’ influence on Hampton, the stylist has left a lasting mark on women’s basketball. She now works with the likes of Cameron Brink, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Nika Muhl, and JuJu Watkins. Each athlete has a distinct flair when it comes to fashion, something Hampton excels at expressing through her styling.

Muhl provides Hampton with mood boards to guide the outfit’s vibe and message. Brink, on the other hand, is the mood board. Her presence alone inspires the look. Despite the varied approaches she takes with each client, Hampton doesn’t see any of it as difficult. Instead, she embraces it as a creative challenge. “It’s stressful,” Hampton admitted. “You guys have all the eyes on you right now.” Still, she never lets the pressure get in the way of helping these athletes look their absolute best.

Hampton may not be a household name yet but she deserves to be. Her influence stretches across every corner of the WNBA, and at this rate, no one has had a greater impact on the league’s fashion scene than her.