Isiah Thomas Digs Up Julius Erving’s Highlight Reel Amid Anthony Edwards’ Controversial Statement

Isiah Thomas just reminded the younger generation of one of the most electrifying players the NBA has ever seen. The Detroit Pistons legend shared a video of Julius Erving’s highlights on his official Instagram account. Though the two-time NBA champion did not caption the video, there’s a good chance this may have been in response to Anthony Edwards’ controversial statement.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard recently claimed Michael Jordan was the only one who was skilled and talented back in the 90s. Edwards may have been trying to give MJ his flowers but did so in a manner where other legends of the game were completely disrespected.

This led IT to make comments on X earlier this week. And now, the Pistons icon decided to highlight one of the most skilled players to ever grace the game, someone MJ looked up to as well.

Zeke shared a video of the 76ers legend stealing the ball away from Magic Johnson and finishing with a cradle ‘around the world’ dunk in his face on a fastbreak.

The video highlights just how skilled Dr. J was. Again, while Thomas may not have captioned the video, the timing of his post seems intentional, and it may be another response to Edwards’ statements about the old NBA.

Ant-Man’s controversial statement

Ant-Man came out to give quite a controversial statement regarding the legends who played before him. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Edwards said,

“They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, “Oh, my God.” But now everybody has skill.”

This statement ended up creating commotion on social media as the Timberwolves guard ended up facing a lot of heat over it. Even Thomas ended up calling out the All-Star on X.

“Propaganda works, so be careful what you choose to believe.”

And it wasn’t just Zeke who decided to take matters into his own hands. Former NBA player Jamal Crawford came forward and not only cleared the air on what he felt about Ant’s take, but also the narrative the media has been trying to create.

“I got love for Ant, Love everything about him. But there was wayyyy more skilled players besides Jordan lol.

On another note, a bigger conversation should be how it’s been such a “this or that” culture. Driven by media and social media. That now in this time period – people are questioning legends and pioneers of the game. It’s one of the wackest things out right now…”

According to Crawford, the media has been playing a big role in creating a riff between the current generation of players and the legends who made the game iconic for many. And Edwards may be the latest casualty to join this mix.