Isiah Thomas Takes Kevin Durant’s Side on ‘Randomness’ Debate

Kevin Durant recently got into an argument with fans on social media about adopting some FIBA rules in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar argued that players making decisions for themselves on the court is more optimal than following set plays like teams do in International competitions. While many fans disagreed with the two-time NBA Champion, Isiah Thomas recently backed Durant’s take on random basketball.

The Hall of Famer claimed that a team playing with set plays is more predictable. However, when players make decisions instinctively, their gameplay is more fluid, giving them leverage over their opponents.

KD had argued in a set of tweets that randomness in basketball leads to the highest quality of basketball because people are making split-second decisions on the fly. The action is fast-paced and unscripted. Thomas seemed to echo similar sentiments,

“When a team plays with “Perfect Randomness,” the offense will always have the advantage because of the required critical thinking skills the connectivity of movement and knowing your teammates.”

Thomas’ response was to one of several posts that Durant posted in defense of talent dictating the gameplay rather than coaches instructing players how to lineup and who takes the shot.

The Pistons icon was seemingly in favor of players acting on instinct. However, this is not the first time Thomas has commented on offensive schemes.

When Thomas educated Draymond Green about Bob Knight

After Steve Kerr took over as the Warriors’ head coach in 2014, the team completely changed its offensive philosophy. They focused on quicker passing and shooters camping on the three-point line to space the floor and punish defensive lapses with shots from beyond the arc.

Their playstyle yielded four championships in eight years and became the offensive model every NBA team wanted to replicate. However, Thomas claimed that the Warriors’ scheme on offense under Kerr wasn’t the Dubs head coach’s brainchild.

In an appearance on the Draymond Green Show, the Pistons icon claimed that legendary college coach Bob Knight invented it in the 1970s,

“The offense that you run, I played for the guy who invented it. His name was Bob Knight… In terms of your style of play in Steve Kerr’s basketball philosophy, that passing game, read and react, move the basketball, set screens, that comes from coach Knight’s philosophy and how offensive basketball should be played.”

Knight took over as the Indiana Hoosiers’ head coach in 1971 and led them to three NCAA Division I championships. Thomas joined the program in 1979 and played a critical role in their 1981 title win.

The retired guard claimed that the head coach heavily emphasized on making quick passes and not letting the opponents get set on defense. Knight’s philosophy became the blueprint for the Warriors’ offensive scheme, which turned them into a dynasty.

Thomas is seemingly on board with both playing styles. He doesn’t mind stars having the freedom to use their instinct to create scoring opportunities and is admittedly a massive believer in players relying on teamwork to get good looks at the basket. The talent on the roster eventually dictates what the ideal scheme should be.