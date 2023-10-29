“You Must Be Drinking Some Good Tequila”: Stephen Curry’s ‘GOAT PG’ Take Over Magic Johnson Had Suns Legend Furious

Though Magic is considered the best point guard in the league’s history, the emergence of Stephen Curry in this current generation greatly challenges this spot for him to keep. In fact, after Curry’s recent performance this regular season, the comparison between him and Magic Johnson has found even larger traction. In his recent segment on the show Outside Shots with Eddie Johnson, the 1989 Sixth Man of the Year expressed his disapproval of dethroning Magic Johnson as the GOAT PG.

Advertisement

Eddie Johnson and Magic Johnson go back a long way in basketball, playing on the same high school team. Though Stephen Curry has achieved significantly in his career, Johnson believes that the legacy built by Magic and Larry Bird back in the ’80s can never be compared to the current generation’s records.

Eddie Johnson disapproves of Stephen Curry’s GOAT PG take

Stephen Curry had proudly proclaimed himself as the ‘greatest’ point guard this year on the Gil’s Arena show. If we see it from a larger perspective, Magic is still one NBA championship, one MVP title, and three All-Star selections ahead of Stephen Curry. However, as Curry would like to believe, having himself and Magic Johnson in this conversation was enough to consider him among the greats.

Advertisement

Former NBA player and current First Take analyst Kendrick Perkins also concurred with Curry’s statement earlier this year. During the post-season, this year, Perk came up on First Take with his hot take of calling Steph the “greatest point guard to ever play the game of basketball.”

However, Phoenix Suns star Eddie Johnson would like to differ from both these takes. Though Johnson does not dismiss Stephen Curry as one of the most significant point guards, he would like to believe that Magic and Larry Bird’s era was beyond comparison.

Furthermore, he even mocked Perkins for being ‘drunk’ while making such a take. In a segment of his podcast, the Suns legend remarked,

“I say Kendrick Perkins you must be drinking some good tequila right now. It’s just blasphemy.”

Advertisement

Indeed, the epic rivalry and contest between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson did make some epic records in the league’s history. Perhaps, with a few more years in the league, Steph could beat Magic’s record to establish himself as the greatest point guard in the league.

Moreover, Magic always shared a cordial bond with the Suns legend, which is evident by his take on the former Lakers PG.

Magic Johnson would always take out time for his high school teammate Eddie Johnson

Aside from Eddie Johnson, several other NBA veterans and experts have shared their two cents on the Magic Johnson- Stephen Curry debate. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan himself puts Magic Johnson in his top tier of PGs.

Perhaps many of these veterans can concur with their arguments after seeing Magic Johnson up and close in the league. The same can be said for Eddie Johnson, who has been associated with him since their high school days. Perhaps their long friendship must have swayed Eddie’s opinion on magic.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1718303863231705508?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In a recent interview with the Sirus XM NBA Radio, Johnson said he does not really appear in interviews. However, he was appearing on a show all because of his love and loyalty to his friend, Eddie Johnson.