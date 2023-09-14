“To Own NBA Franchise, You Gotta Have Money!”: $110 Million Worth Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Humbly’ Joins Likes of LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Shares ‘Championship Dreams’

Over the span of the last five years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made himself into one of the biggest stars in the NBA. No matter what power rankings you check before the season starts, Giannis is definitely going to be in their Top-3, and for good reason. Not only has his hard work brought him success on the court, but it also compensated him well monetarily as well. With a net worth of $110 Million and climbing, Giannis already has his eyes set on lofty goals that match LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Time and again, LeBron James has reiterated his desire to own an NBA Team. The dream almost came to fruition, with the league talking about adding 2 more teams. However, with Adam Silver pushing back the same to after the Broadcasting deal gets finalized, the King would have to wait a while. While LBJ has his plans of owning a franchise in Las Vegas, so does Shaquille O’Neal. He talked about the same in his interview with People Magazine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo humbly talks about owning an NBA Franchise

From spreading his money across 50 bank accounts to owning multiple sports franchises, Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way. In 2021, the Greek Freak bought into the Milwaukee Brewers, a Major League Baseball team. Adding to his portfolio, Giannis and his brothers invested in Nashville SC of the Major League Soccer.

Being an owner of multiple franchises already, Giannis still isn’t content. The ultimate dream is an NBA Franchise, as revealed by the Greek Freak himself on 48 Minutes. Here’s what Giannis said,

“Yeah, first of all, for you to own an NBA Franchise, you gotta have the money. As we move forward, they get more expensive and expensive and expensive, but yeah, eventually, I’d like to own an NBA franchise. That would be a dream come true.”

However, it doesn’t stop at just owning the team for Giannis. The Greek Freak already has plans about how he’d like to run his team,

“Not just own the team, bring the right management, bring the right people to win a championship because I know what comes with the Championships. But yeah, that’s the goal.”

It’s a big goal for sure, but Giannis has a lot of time before it comes to fruition. After all, you can’t own a team while still playing, and he surely has another decade in the league at the least.

Giannis hints at possible Milwaukee exit

For the longest time, Giannis Antetokounmpo has shown nothing but loyalty to the city of Milwaukee. After the bubble exit, fans feared he might not sign an extension and instead take his talents somewhere else. He stuck around, signed a 5-year, $228,200,420 contract, and got them a championship the very next season. However, since then, the Bucks have had a 2nd round exit and a first-round exit in the playoffs.

When asked about his future with Milwaukee recently, he hinted at leaving if Milwaukee can’t get him the pieces he needs to compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Bucks can finally wake up and realize the seriousness of the matter or whether we need to start guessing Giannis’ next destination.