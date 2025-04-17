“Makes Sure Isiah Thomas Gets Frozen Out”: Skip Bayless Alleges LeBron James Will End Pistons Legend’s Broadcasting Career

A sillier story that has been dominating the NBA headlines is Isiah Thomas publicly criticizing LeBron James. The Baby-Faced Assassin called out The King for warming up shirtless ahead of the Lakers’ matchup against the Rockets on April 11. “The professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much,” said Thomas after seeing the visual. Unfortunately, the story won’t go away.

Known LeBron hater Skip Bayless has since sunk his mind-numbing claws into the incident. He spoke about it on the latest edition of his podcast, where he obviously sided with Thomas. “Isiah was so right and so gutsy to say that,” barked Bayless. He then pulled a familiar argument out by claiming that Michael Jordan “never would have” pulled the stunt.

Skip wasn’t done there either. He rightfully mentioned how Thomas praised LeBron as a player, but didn’t spend too much time on a positive LeBron statement. Instead, Skip made a wild accusation about how LBJ would take his revenge on the Pistons legend. His theory? That The King would try and freeze Isiah out from covering any playoff games this postseason.

I won’t be surprised if LeBron, through Rich and Maverick, makes sure Isiah gets frozen out of working playoff games for NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/UOMxjEYsjy — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 16, 2025

“I won’t be surprised if LeBron, through his man Rich (Paul), makes sure Isiah [Thomas] gets frozen out of working playoff games for NBA TV,” stated Skip. A statement that has no validity other than to create a controversial headline.

There is absolutely no shot that James has the power to remove a Hall-of-Famer of Thomas’s caliber from NBA coverage. Moreover, why would he do that? After decades of being hounded for the most asinine things possible, James would “use his power” to go at Isiah? Doesn’t seem likely.

The Pistons legend has actually been in Bron’s corner for quite some time now. “He’s the best that I’ve ever seen from a team standpoint and also as a basketball player,” said Isiah last year. His unreasonable rant on the Lakers forward’s shirtless practice seems to have been a one-off event as history would suggest otherwise in terms of their fondness of one another.

Skip’s song and dance about James has become incredibly tiresome at this point for a majority of NBA fans. His calls for Adam Silver to “fine LeBron” for warming up reek of a desperate man vying to do anything for a hint of relevance.