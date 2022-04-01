“To whom it may concern Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently NBA’s best player”: Shannon Sharpe puts the Greek Freak above LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Former NFL player and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe declares Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player over LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

It would be hard to argue Shannon Sharpe’s take considering Giannis Antetokounmpo’s spectacle at the Barclays Center on Thursday night against Kevin Durant and co. The Greek Freak put up a 44-points double-double and was above 60% from the field.

Had Durant sank the 3-pointer in the final seconds, we would be talking a different story right now. Nonetheless, one needs to give Giannis his flowers. The reigning Finals MVP isn’t a liability anymore when it comes to his FT shooting or 3-pointers.

GIANNIS 3 TO TIE THE GAME. WHAT A SHOT. pic.twitter.com/G2wU0n230N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2022

Giannis hits both free throws to take the lead. Cold. pic.twitter.com/jtcG02BsKc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2022

The recent game against arch-rival Nets being evidence, Giannis would sink a 3-pointer and two FTs at crucial junctures of the game, getting the Bucks a W. The Greek Freak’s mentality of playing hard every game is evident on the court.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 7-foot Russell Westbrook”: Shaquille O’Neal highlights the difference-maker between the Greek Freak and The Process

An ardent LeBron James fan, Shannon Sharpe crowns Giannis as the current best player in the NBA.

Shannon Sharpe doesn’t want to hear any criticism against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If his recent game-clinching block on MVP front runner Joel Embiid wasn’t enough, Giannis handed KD the L in an overtime win against the Nets. Giannis is 5-0 against Durant in their last five meetings. The superstar has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading Bucks scorer.

With his recent win over the Nets, Giannis has ticked all the boxes needed to become the best player in the league. Unlike in the past, the Greek Freak has a mid-range game and can sink free throws.

Currently shooting 42.1% from the mid-range, Giannis has the same efficiency as Kyrie Irving. Surprisingly, the Bucks superstar has shot better from mid-range than Klay Thompson, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum this season.

With his win over the Nets on Thursday night, three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe announced Giannis as the current best player in the league and was in no mood to hear grievances against him.

To whom it may concern: Giannis is currently the NBA’s best player. Don’t give me he can’t shoot the 3, doesn’t have a mid range gm, all he does is dunk or isn’t a gr8 ft shooter. Give credit when and where it’s DUE… — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 1, 2022

The Bucks and Giannis seem to finally be getting their due after being ignored for most of the season. The defending champions are one win away from being the top seed in the west.

Also read: “Why should Giannis Antetokounmpo surrender to the 3-point line?”: Jason Kidd did not want the Greek Freak to focus on shots beyond the arc but build his game in the paint

The debate between Durant and James for the best player may just have found a new participant.