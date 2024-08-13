“Stephen Curry Deserved MVP”: Stephen A. Smith Justifies Picking 36 Y/O Over LeBron James for Olympics Honor

nited States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Following Team USA’s win over France in the incredible gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, LeBron James was named the tournament’s MVP, adding another award to his endless list of accolades. However, many fans, analysts, and former players believe Stephen Curry should’ve won the coveted prize. Stephen A. Smith is among those who feel the guard was a more worthy recipient of the award.

Advertisement

On The Stephen A. Smith Show, the analyst lauded James for his consistency and stellar performances during the Olympics. However, he noted that without Curry’s incredible 36-point performance in the semifinal against Serbia, Team USA wouldn’t have made it to the gold medal match against France.

He also pointed to the veteran’s guard’s magical display against the hosts in the final. Smith said,

“Oh, and by the way, 4-4 in the last 2:48 [of the gold medal match against France]? Ladies and gentlemen, what can you say, it was spectacular…You saw LeBron, you saw KD, you saw everybody deferring to Steph Curry because when you get hot like that, you know who to give the damn ball to…I thought Steph Curry deserved the MVP because of that.“

As consistent as James was throughout the Olympics, Curry saved the day for Team USA in the last two games. Had it not been for the Warriors superstar’s magnificent performance, Team USA wouldn’t have been able to defeat Serbia and advance to the gold medal match.

Curry‘s fourth-quarter heroics against France helped Team USA avoid a historically humiliating loss against the hosts. Had it not been for his 12 points in the game’s last three minutes, Victor Wembanyama and his teammates would’ve likely stood atop the podium during the medal ceremony.

The veteran guard shot 17-of-26 from beyond the arc and scored 60 points in the semifinals and finals combined. In the two games that mattered most, the two-time NBA MVP was head and shoulders above every other player on the court.

Curry likely doesn’t care that James won the Olympic MVP award over him. He had made it known that his only goal was to return home with a gold medal. But given how incredible he was against Serbia and France, fans, analysts, and former players are arguing on his behalf.