“It ain’t happening”: Stephen A Smith goes at it with Malika Andrews while discussing Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal

Stephen A Smith shuts down Malika Andrews in perhaps the most savage way imaginable, on national television

Stephen A Smith is quite a guy, isn’t he?

He may not be as… blasphemous as someone like Skip Bayless. But still, calling this man anything close to calm and practical, would be lies of the highest order.

As ESPN’s franchise player right now, this man is required to make one take after another that leave you more confused than a homeless man under house arrest. And yet, he does it with the nonchalance of a man walking to conclude his business in his own bathroom.

The worst part is, since he has been doing this for years, he has the confidence to keep doing it, and steamroll anybody that gets in the way of that (except JJ Redick).

But it seems that Malika Andrews had no idea before she made her recent appearance on his show. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to see how she found out.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Stephen A Smith shuts down Malika Andrews right as she tried to cut in during his speech

Now, we say that Malika Andrews got shut down in an entertaining way, but she is no rookie. Far, far from it.

Over the past couple of years, Andrews has come up as one of the top NBA show anchors and has already made quite the name for herself throughout the community.

Still, as we mentioned earlier, that didn’t stop Stephen A Smith from being a very risky level of blunt with her.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“You’re the one telling me to stop on my show, it ain’t happenin’.” Things are heating up between Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews 😳pic.twitter.com/mpmA0CpDqp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

For a bit more context, here is the extended version of the same tweet.

The full comments by Stephen A. Smith in the exchange with Malika Andrews on First Take: pic.twitter.com/iPZxLRWrmI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

Now, jokes aside, the way he shut her down was far from just a bit harsh. But, at the same time, she was cutting in from his point. However, then again, that’s what happens in most sports news shows anyway.

We can’t quite say who’s right here. But, if anyone were to do it throughout the community, would you bet for that person to be anybody but Stephen A?

Maybe Skip Bayless?

