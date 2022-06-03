‘It all comes down to geometry’: When Shaquille O’Neal awkwardly explained the s*xual challenges with his size

Shaquille O’Neal explains the se*ual difficulties he faces in his life due to his large size on the Pivot Podcast.

Shaquille O’Neal is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Shaq’s larger-than-life attitude and incredible athleticism have earned him international admiration.

The former Laker has one of the most fervent fan following in sports and entertainment. O’Neal is one of the funniest former NBA players since he never fails to tell a joke.

Shaq developed into one of the league’s top centers, winning Rookie of the Year in 1992–93, and subsequently led his club to the NBA Finals in 1995.

He was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won three straight championships in 2000, 2001, and 2002. O’Neal joined the Miami Heat in 2004 and won his fourth NBA title in 2006.

Shaquille O’Neal Discusses His Sexual Difficulties Due To His Size

Aside from being an NBA superstar and one of the most powerful players in league history, O’Neal’s large personality is what distinguishes him.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon has given numerous interviews over his career, and recently, the questions about O’Neal’s personal life were a touch spicy.

The 4x champ was questioned about the difficulties of being his size and having se*ual relationships on The Pivot Podcast. Channing Crowder has been meaning to ask Shaq this question for a while, and he finally did it when he saw the Big Diesel in the studio:

It was a hilarious sequence, with Crowder trying to learn more about Shaq’s private life, even joking that he can do 69 but only settles for 34 and a half, which had everyone on set chuckling.

“I’m saving myself,” Shaq initially said before explaining with a water bottle. “It all comes down to geometry. 7’1″, and take a look. The head is exactly where it should be, and the midsection is exactly where it should be. Geometry. That’s why you need to arch your back.”

O’Neal obviously didn’t feel totally comfortable discussing it. However, he did give the hosts an idea of how things operate for him.

The four-time NBA champion is a character, and he closed his response with another ‘I’m saving myself,’ but plainly, no one believed him.