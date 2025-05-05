“I Am Waking Up at 4AM”: Channing Crowder Opens Up on Falling in Love With ‘Amazing’ Formula 1

A decade ago, not many would have predicted that F1 would be where it is today. It was always the most popular form of motorsport, but the wow factor that has since drawn millions was missing—something Liberty Media changed when they took over in 2017. Today, it’s not just popular among the racing purists, but also among casual viewers and newer fans, which has breathed fresh life into the sport.

Athletes from various sports have begun embracing F1, with many even becoming vocal fans. This trend is particularly evident in the United States, which has transformed into a thriving hub for F1, hosting three races every year.

Former NFL stars Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor are among those who have hopped on the bandwagon. As Crowder revealed in The Pivot podcast, his passion for F1 developed in 2022, when the first-ever Miami GP took place.

Ahead of last weekend’s race, the ex-Dolphins linebacker said, “This is amazing. I’m waking up at 4AM, watching Barcelona and Monaco, watching these races man.”

“This F1 is amazing, and we love it. Miami is about to be a staple in this sport,” he declared.

One of the biggest drivers of F1’s growth in the U.S. has been Netflix’s popular docu-series Drive to Survive, which offered an inside look at the lives of drivers and team principals. The show’s behind-the-scenes drama and the sport’s inherent glamor hooked viewers, many of whom became invested in the on-track action as a result.

To put it in perspective: in 2017, the year Liberty Media took over, F1 had a global viewership of just over 300 million—a number that surged to 826 million last year.

New races have been added to the calendar—two major ones in the United States—to meet the demand of the rapidly growing American market. Miami and Las Vegas, both iconic locations, have quickly become home to two of the most spectacular race weekends on the calendar.

Following Crowder’s comments, Clark added, “F1 is the most beautiful sport in the world, right? The diversity of the fans, the love of the fans. Also, just the pure attractiveness of everyone that is sitting out here.”

Last weekend, Miami hosted the first of three Grand Prix weekends scheduled to take place in the United States this year, with Austin and Las Vegas set for October and November respectively.

Crowder, Clark, and Taylor weren’t the only notable names trackside to witness Oscar Piastri’s victory.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were also in attendance at the Miami International Autodrome, along with Patrick Mahomes—who has shown genuine interest in F1, having joined a consortium that invested in the Alpine team two years ago. Mahomes’ presence in the Miami GP paddock has become something of a tradition since the show began in 2022.