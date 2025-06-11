Men’s Mental Health Month 2025: Former Washington WR Tells Channing Crowder – Don’t Let Failures Define You, Let It Refine You

Feb 3, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL former player Channing Crowder is interviewed on radio row at the Super Bowl XLVI media center at the J.W. Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images

If you’re unaware, June marks Men’s Mental Health Month. So, on the latest episode of The Pivot, Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor sat down with former Redskins wide receiver-turned motivational speaker Trent Shelton for one of the rawest and most necessary conversations the platform has arguably ever hosted.

Given the theme of the month, the conversation focused on being honest, being vulnerable, and being real. Especially when it comes to men who deal with emotional pain in silence.

That message hit early and gained even more weight when Crowder posed a powerful question to Shelton: How do young athletes avoid letting the world’s evaluations define them?

“We do get judged… we have 100 scholarships or we have three… D1 or D4,” Crowder said, pointing out how young players are constantly placed in boxes. “You’re really getting evaluated even if you don’t want to be evaluated.”

Shelton, who once chased his NFL dreams before being cut by three different teams and redirected toward a higher calling, didn’t sugarcoat the harsh reality of today’s world. One that constantly judges talent through evaluation.

“I mean, that’s a reality… I had this conversation with my nephew — he’s a four-star, just went to TCU — I said, ‘Guess what? Your four-star don’t matter no more.’ Yeah, you got to prove yourself again and again.”

Shelton’s advice to his nephew? Let those evaluations (good or bad) shape you, not shatter you. “You can’t let it define you. You gotta let it refine your life.”

For Crowder, that message hit deep, as the ex-NFL WR’s words opened the door to a broader discussion, not just about sports, but about manhood, identity, and emotional survival.

Crowder, who also shared reflections on grieving the loss of his father, added to the vulnerability in the room. And when Shelton expanded on what carries him through his hardest days, the conversation evolved into something very profound.

“I question my worth probably every day,” the former Commanders star revealed. “But the thing about me… I’m okay with being transparent.” And Shelton backed his claim by noting how he openly spoke about losing his mother, nearly losing his daughter, and tearing his Achilles, while not once pretending to have it all together — something men are conditioned to do.

“Perfection inspires people, but purpose actually transforms. Your transparency can lead to somebody else’s transformation,” he added. “I give myself permission to be who I am… When I step on stage, it’s easy… [because] I’m not trying to be in my head, I’m into my heart.”

As Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark each took turns sharing their own emotional truths, the episode became more than just a podcast. It became a blueprint for how men can reclaim their mental health: with honesty, with faith, and with each other.

And for Crowder & Co., who continue to use their platform to normalize these conversations, this one stands as one of the most impactful yet.