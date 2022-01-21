“It felt like we were playing 6-on-5 because the Knicks fans were so frustrated”: Pelicans guard Josh Hart gives an insight into the atmosphere at the Garden with Knicks losing their 3rd consecutive game

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart quips about the frustrated Knicks fans at the Madison Square Garden.

The Pelicans defeated the Knicks 102-91, with all the starters scoring in double digits. The Tom Thibodeau team lost their 3rd consecutive game. The Knicks had a poor shooting night and were 37.7% from the field. The reigning MIP Julius Randle seemed visibly frustrated in the game against the Pelicans.

The Knicks organization has one of the most loyal fan bases in the league. It’s no secret that New York City loves its basketball, supporting its team in the toughest of times. However, they can be equally brutal if their team doesn’t exhibit the effort on the hardwood and the game against the Pelicans was another example.

There were raining boos by the fans at the Garden as their team lost to the visiting Pelicans. Knicks forward Randle put up 4-points, 7-rebounds, and 6-assists. The former All-Star shot 1-for-9 from the field. Randle hasn’t been able to up his game from last season, where he won the MIP.

Julius Randle tonight: 4 PTS

1-9 FG

-26 (worst on team) The Knicks lost to the 17-28 Pelicans at home. pic.twitter.com/p0BEchYweK — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2022

Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker scored in single digits, making it three out of the five Knicks starters having single digits. Pelicans guard Josh Hart took a jibe at the Knicks fans who were fuming at their team.

Josh Hart reveals the volatile nature of the fans at the basketball mecca.

The Pelicans had an impressive performance, with each member contributing. It was an emotional night for Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado, who hails from Brooklyn.

“I’m at the Garden, I won, and I’m doing the interview with y’all. And my people are right there… you can’t make that up.” 13 points, 4 steals, and 4 assists off the bench. What an incredible evening for Jose Alvarado 💛 @PelicansNBA | #WBD pic.twitter.com/QrQAnj3sst — Bally Sports New Orleans (@BallySportsNO) January 21, 2022

However, this wasn’t the case for Knicks players, who had to face the wrath of the fans. The Knicks are currently the 11th seed in the eastern conference with a 22-24 record. The team hasn’t been able to up their game from where they left last year despite acquiring the likes of Walker and Fournier during the off-season.

Their star player Randle has not been living up to expectations, shooting 41.1% from the field and 30.8% from the 3-point line. His recent thumbs-down action towards the fans earned him a lot of flak, for which he apologized later.

Thursday night’s embarrassing loss against the Pelicans had the Knicks fans frustrated, something the visiting team player Josh Hart witnessed, as well.

“It was really like 6-on-5 out there because they were frustrated and missing shots. The crowd was frustrated, so they were booing them and giving us fuel,” Hart said. “Usually on the road, the only guys you have are those in our locker room. I’m not saying the fans were on our side, but they weren’t on their side either.”

The Knicks fans deserve better, considering the patience that they have shown all these years.