Basketball

“It felt like we were playing 6-on-5 because the Knicks fans were so frustrated”: Pelicans guard Josh Hart gives an insight into the atmosphere at the Garden with Knicks losing their 3rd consecutive game

"It felt like we were playing 6-on-5 because the Knicks fans were so frustrated": Pelicans guard Josh Hart gives an insight into the atmosphere at the Garden with Knicks losing their 3rd consecutive game
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Kohli duck: Full list of Virat Kohli ducks in ODI
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"It felt like we were playing 6-on-5 because the Knicks fans were so frustrated": Pelicans guard Josh Hart gives an insight into the atmosphere at the Garden with Knicks losing their 3rd consecutive game
“It felt like we were playing 6-on-5 because the Knicks fans were so frustrated”: Pelicans guard Josh Hart gives an insight into the atmosphere at the Garden with Knicks losing their 3rd consecutive game

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart quips about the frustrated Knicks fans at the Madison…