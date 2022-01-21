“Porzingis posting up Chris Paul is a mismatch in the Suns’ favor”: The Dallas forward’s lack of effort against the point guard costs Mavericks another game

Porzingis’ lack of aggressiveness is one of the biggest drawbacks of being a Dallas Mavericks fan, he was back at it against Chris Paul and Co.

Kristaps Porzingis is one of the most skilled and gifted basketball you’ll ever find on a basketball court. But “the Unicorn” is also one of those players who might never go down as even the best player of his teams when it’s all said and done.

Such has been the downward sloping career of the Mavericks big. He is the rarest of many good shooting big men currently in the league who is capable of being one of the best shot-blockers as well. But his game at the post, be it offensive or defensive, is mostly dependent on his athleticism.

But the 2018 All-Star has struggled to keep up his athleticism, because of his troublesome fitness. KP being in and out of the game consistently not only makes his Mavericks team weaker but also puts him off his game every other time.

Sometimes when he gets back after missing a few games, he looks as bad as it could get on the court. Since returning from health and safety protocols, he has played some spectacular games and then those kinds of games as well where you’d think why he is named the Unicorn in the first place.

One foundational issues with the Mavericks’ defense against the Clippers was Kristaps Porzingis’ lack of impact as the five. Between poor containment on the perimeter and very little resistance in the paint, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, in particular, took full advantage. pic.twitter.com/lNWds5VXe4 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) June 7, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis’ lack of effort costs Mavericks another game

The Mavericks were on a rare winning streak after they got Kristaps back in action, following their spectacular blowout win against the Memphis Grizzlies last week. Before facing the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, they won 3 straight games where the Latvian big put up some dominating performances.

KP put up similar numbers in last night’s 101-109 loss against the Suns, with 18-points, 11-rebounds, and 2-blocks. But in some instances, he didn’t even look as if he is actually interested at all. This play against Chris Paul set a few people off.

Porziņģis is seven-foot-three. Chris Paul is LISTED as being six-foot-tall. The fact that “The Unicorn” resorted to a fade away jumper, one-on-one in the post is a hoop-tragedy. pic.twitter.com/yXINiAIzPn — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) January 21, 2022

Porzingis just hit all backboard 8 feet from the basket with Chris Paul on him — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) January 21, 2022

Porzingis posting up Chris Paul is a mismatch in the Suns’ favor — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 21, 2022

The Suns pretty much tried disrespecting the 7’3 giant by putting a 6’0 guard on him and got their way when he didn’t even post up the guard. This play clears how Porzingis lacks the intent and will to dominate the game when he has the most weapons to do so.

And it also proves that he certainly cannot be the first or even the second option for a contending team. Mark Cuban will have to do something about it if he wants to see Luka Doncic lead the Mavs to anything more than the first round of the Playoffs.