Basketball

“Porzingis posting up Chris Paul is a mismatch in the Suns’ favor”: The Dallas forward’s lack of effort against the point guard costs Mavericks another game

"Porzingis posting up Chris Paul is a mismatch in the Suns’ favor": The Dallas forward's lack of effort against the point guard costs Mavericks another game
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"After making the NBA finals, we never panic anymore!": Devin Booker reacts to Suns' incredible comeback win vs Luka Doncic's Mavericks
Next Article
“I feel like I am the best rookie”: Cade Cunningham exudes confidence while talking about his chances of winning the 2022 Rookie of the Year honors
NBA Latest Post
“I feel like I am the best rookie”: Cade Cunningham exudes confidences while talking about his chances of winning the 2022 Rookie of the Year honors
“I feel like I am the best rookie”: Cade Cunningham exudes confidence while talking about his chances of winning the 2022 Rookie of the Year honors

The 2021 Draft Class is slowly turning into one of the brightest classes in recent…