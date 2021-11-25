“It means the world to me to have passed Allen Iverson!”: Kevin Durant cannot contain his excitement after passing A.I on the All-Time scoring list

In the game against the Boston Celtics, Kevin Durant hit a personal milestone. He crossed Allen Iverson on the All-time scoring list.

Kevin Durant is a walking bucket. He makes scoring look easy and is climbing up the All-time scoring list very quickly. In his post-game interview, KD says the Question was one of the players he looked up to as a kid. He always tried to emulate AI while he played with his friends when he was out on the court.

Scoring 21 points this game, and an average of 28.5 this season, the Brooklyn Nets forward is on pace to cross two more all-time greats in the next 15 games or so. Ray Allen is at 24,505 points, and Patrick Ewing is at 24,815.

“I dedicated my life to this game at an early age. So I watched all these guys that I’m like passing up.” Kevin Durant gushes. It definitely is a great feeling to pass someone you idolize, and Kevin Durant doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Also Read: “I am not a role model”: Kevin Durant emulates Charles Barkley in back and forth with fan amidst his ‘ashy ankle’ saga

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are riding high – They are currently number one in the East

Kevin Durant spent almost a year and a half out with an Achilles tendon injury, but that doesn’t look like it affected his game at all. This season he has been on a stupendous run of games, locking him in battle with Steph Curry for MVP.

The Brooklyn Nets may have had struggles at the start of the season, but are beginning to gain momentum. They currently occupy the top spot in the east, very comfortably beating the Celtics 123-104.

The Slim Reaper was definitely not the one to blame even from the start because he’s been averaging 28.5 points, highest since his MVP season in 2013-14. All the drama around Kyrie and the slow start to Harden’s season meant that there would be some struggles.

Fans call KD one of the most complete scorers in the league, which is why climbing up the ladder of the scoring list seems so effortless to him. Maybe that and his long legs help him too.

If the team does continue to gel this way, and KD plays the way he has been playing, there is no stopping them. Maybe the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks, but they struggled last season too, and only could beat the Nets when KD was out injured. Keep a watch on the Nets, they could be the winners of it all come the end of this season.

Also Read: “LeBron James really broke out The Silencer tonight!”: Lakers’ superstar shows off a few celebrations as he leads the team past the Pacers in a OT 124-116 win