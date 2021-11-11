Basketball

“It probably would have been a different level playing with Kobe Bryant”: Kevin Garnett reveals he was very close to joining forces with Kobe in LA before eventually joining the Boston Celtics

“It probably would have been a different level playing with Kobe Bryant": Kevin Garnett reveals he was very close to joining forces with Kobe in LA before eventually joining the Boston Celtics
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Avoid the mistake I did"– Valtteri Bottas offers advice to George Russell before his move to Mercedes
Next Article
India coaching staff 2021: List of India cricket team's support staff under Rahul Dravid
NBA Latest Post
“It probably would have been a different level playing with Kobe Bryant": Kevin Garnett reveals he was very close to joining forces with Kobe in LA before eventually joining the Boston Celtics
“It probably would have been a different level playing with Kobe Bryant”: Kevin Garnett reveals he was very close to joining forces with Kobe in LA before eventually joining the Boston Celtics

Celtics legend Kevin Garnett recently reveals the time he nearly ended up with Kobe Bryant’s…