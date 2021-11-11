“Scottie Pippen was elite, but he ain’t no Michael Jordan”: Stephen A. Smith slams Pippen for downplaying MJ’s flu game

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith slams the notion that Scottie Pippen is disrespected and hasn’t received his due. However, Smith states that Pippen is no Michael Jordan. The analyst dissects MJ’s flu game versus Pippen’s game with an injured back.

In what many believe, Scottie Pippen has gone rogue. The six-time NBA champion’s memoir Unguarded has opened up some wounds that Pippen had over several years. The Hall of Famer has publicly slammed his former teammate Michael Jordan. The Bulls forward’s memoir has several lines criticizing MJ.

Pippen has been all over the headlines for the last couple of months. The Bulls veteran has left no stone unturned to call out his former teammate and six-time Finals MVP Michael Jordan. Pippen has levied several allegations against Jordan, calling him selfish and condescending.

Recently, during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Pippen took a shot at MJ’s iconic flu game in the 1997 NBA Finals. The veteran compared the flu game to him playing with a herniated disc in the 1998 NBA Finals.

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith had enough of Pippen’s complaints and would go on a rant against the seven-time All-Star during a recent episode of First Take.

Scottie Pippen ain’t no Michael Jordan.

Smith believed that the notion that Scottie Pippen is one of the most disrespected players in the NBA was laughable. The First Take analyst described Pippen as elite, listing down his list of accolades. However, he isn’t Jordan, said Smith.

The veteran analyst narrated the recent conversation he had with one of the greatest point guards of all time, Isiah Thomas.

“I am one of the greatest point guards that ever lived, I ain’t Magic bro,” said Zeke.

Smith spoke about the comparisons between MJ’s flu game versus Pippen’s injured back game. The analyst said no disrespect to Pippen, but while Jordan had 38-points in the flu game, Pippen had a mere 8-points in his bad back game.

Come on, Scottie. Come on, Man! pic.twitter.com/H8niPhhktk — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 11, 2021

MJ’s flu game was an iconic game that took place during Game Five of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. The fourteen-time All-Star had 38.0-points, 7.0-rebounds, 5.0-assists, and 3-steals during the game. MJ was 48.1% from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throws.

On the other hand, Pippen’s bad back game was ironically during the Finals as well. The Bulls forward played with a herniated disc. Pippen’s stat line read 8.0-points, 4.0-assists, and 3-rebounds. In the same game, MJ dropped 45-points, bringing the city of Chicago their sixth NBA championship.

It’s sad to see the comparison between the intensity of the illness in which the two superstars played. Both MJ and Pippen couldn’t have achieved greatness without having each other by their side.