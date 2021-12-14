Basketball

“Michael Jordan gave me an opportunity to shine”: Bubba Wallace thanks the Bulls legend ahead of the GOAT’s Wheaties debut anniversary

"Michael Jordan gave me an opportunity to shine": Bubba Wallace thanks the Bulls legend ahead of the GOAT's Wheaties debut anniversary
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Thank God Stephen Curry didn't become a Knicks player": Dell Curry admits he wanted the Warriors superstar to be drafted by New York in 2009
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan gave me an opportunity to shine": Bubba Wallace thanks the Bulls legend ahead of the GOAT's Wheaties debut anniversary
“Michael Jordan gave me an opportunity to shine”: Bubba Wallace thanks the Bulls legend ahead of the GOAT’s Wheaties debut anniversary

Bubba Wallace thanked Michael Jordan for setting him, an African-American, up on 23XI Racing. MJ…