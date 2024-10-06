“It Was Beautiful”: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr Praise Lindy Waters III After Walk-Off 3 vs Clippers

On Saturday, the Warriors opened their preseason campaign with a dramatic win over the Clippers, courtesy of Lindy Waters III’s exceptional shooting display, which included a game-winning buzzer-beater, that impressed both Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr.

The Warriors were trailing by two points on the game’s final possession and the head coach entrusted Waters with the responsibility of attempting the game-winner. The guard did not disappoint, as he banked a beautiful jumper from beyond the arc to end the contest.

UNREAL LINDY pic.twitter.com/QC9EoDavWP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 6, 2024

During the post-game press conference, Kerr lauded the 27-year-old for holding his nerve and helping the Warriors open their preseason campaign with a dramatic win, saying,

“To finish it with a win like that at the buzzer with Lindy knocking down that shot, it was beautiful.”

Steve Kerr: “To finish it with a win like that at the buzzer with Lindy knocking down that shot, it was beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/eLQnAqcqOj — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 6, 2024

Curry also joined his head coach in giving props to the former Thunder guard. The two-time MVP shared a clip of the game-winner on his Instagram stories and captioned it,

“Yeah @lindywatersiii.”

Steph Curry celebrates Lindy Waters’ game winner pic.twitter.com/HviWeqlL4d — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) October 6, 2024

Waters, who has played only 104 regular season games in his three-year career, made his case to become a part of the Warriors’ rotation with a stunning display against the Clippers.

Waters III is already seeming much more confident

In his first appearance for the team, Waters showcased his incredible shooting prowess, banking five of his seven three-point attempts and helping them score a morale-boosting win. Explaining why he had such an effective outing, Waters III said,

“I had already hit a couple of [three-pointers], so that rim gets bigger and bigger. So I just let it fly, and I knew it was good as soon as it left my hand”

Waters’ acquisition wasn’t a massive talking point among the Warriors’ fans and were more keen on seeing how Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De’Anthony Melton would fit on the team. However, the guard stole the show with his excellent display and led his team in scoring, despite finishing the game with only seven shot attempts.

His career so far is nothing to write home about. He spent three seasons with OKC after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The guard averaged 5.3 points in merely 12.3 minutes per game. In the limited time he was allowed to spend on the hardwood, Waters showcased his excellent catch-and-shoot player with the capabilities of a versatile defender.

The Warriors have several ball-dominant players in Curry, Melton, Brandin Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga. Waters’ excellent catch-and-shoot ability coupled with his defensive skills could turn him into a key player in the upcoming campaign.