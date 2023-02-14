“Best News That Sells Is Negative News!”: Michael Jordan Once Recalled the Greatest Advice Given by His Mother Deloris

The vigilant and rather introverted character of Michael Jordan is owed to the everyday reminder that the six-time NBA champion receives from his mother.

Jordan is fondly remembered for his phenomenal basketballing ability that was witnessed by millions worldwide in a career spanning 14 years. In those years, he culminated six NBA championships and five NBA MVPS, amongst other impeccable laurels.

His poise on the court was reciprocated by supporters worldwide who have, since the time of his retirement, hailed him as the consensus ‘GOAT.’ Since his retirement in 2003, though, news surrounding Jordan has diminished vastly.

And there may be a good reason for that. Jordan once shared how the world is today and insinuated that it is why he remains sheltered in his space.

Michael Jordan’s mother once gave him an invaluable piece of advice!

The dawn of the 21st century witnessed some spectacular inventions such as E-readers, Electric vehicles, cryptocurrency, and so on. Nevertheless, none are more significant than digital and social media.

Social media platforms are accessed by billions of people worldwide on a daily basis. Such that any information, no matter how trivial, can be learned by persons from the opposing end of the pole.

It is leveraged on a daily basis by users to keep themselves updated. While many people are ecstatic that they can now access people across the globe, it can also be employed to spread the wrong news about a place or, more importantly, a person.

Michael Jordan is reminded of this frequently by his mother, Deloris Jordan. His Airness once shared how his mother proves to be a constant reminder for him to be on his best behavior.

Jordan said:

“My mother calls me practically everyday, ‘Keep your nose clean’…She ends the conversation. Every time I hang up…That last words is, ‘Keep your nose clean.’ That’s her constant reminder to say look, people are watching, people are learning you know, people are paying attention, and the best news in today that sells is negative news.”

Impeccable insight from Deloris Jordan. The ability to foresee precisely what the world is capable of is an art that can only be envisioned and known by a mother.

Deloris’ statement is a constant reminder for the average individual to be prudent about his actions and surroundings at all times.

Michael Jordan and his gambling addiction!

Jordan’s mother’s remark rings loud, and it’s in tandem with his gambling complications that arose in the 1990s and continued.

Perhaps, Jordan’s mother’s advice stems from the fact that her son previously had a gambling addiction. And although it impacted and had an effect on no one else, MJ was painted in a bad light by the media.

It’s the model example of why one should be mindful regarding any activities they engage in. If a love for gambling resulted in Jordan’s reputation being smeared and tarnished, the odds are that the everyday human will be much more susceptible.

