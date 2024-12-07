“Give Back a Little Wisdom”: Stephen Curry Discusses Giving Anthony Edwards Advice for His 3-Point Shot

Mar 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts to tie the game with a three point shot with two seconds left in the game against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Last night’s matchup between the Timberwolves and the Warriors saw two of the best three-point shooters in the NBA go face-to-face. Anthony Edwards leads the league in 3-pointers made by a significant margin, and Stephen Curry’s shooting can never be ignored. Edwards came out on top, not only out-shooting Curry (4/10 to Steph’s 3/9) but also helping the Wolves walk away with a vital win.

Ant’s improved 3-point shooting has seen his overall game evolve this season, but who better to get pointers to improve your game than the greatest shooter ever? And that’s exactly what the former #1 pick did. According to Curry, he and the Timberwolves guard spoke on call a few days before their game, and Ant was intent on picking the 4x champion’s brain.

Curry, ever the wily veteran, claimed he tried to help the youngster as much as possible without giving away too much of his game. Calling the NBA a brotherhood, he elaborated on how part of being a veteran is helping the younger players in the game and went on to say that Edwards has unlocked a new level of scoring from beyond the arc.

“It’s a brotherhood… I don’t want to give him too much of the knowledge but you want to give back a little bit of wisdom that you gain over the course of your career and from the 3-point line he’s obviously figured it out this year.”

Anthony Edwards has seen a significant increase in his three-point shooting this year. The leading cause of this new trigger-happy version of the guard may be due to Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure, it has certainly seen his numbers go up. He shoots nearly 11 threes a game and is converting them at a very solid 42.2% clip.

While the Wolves may be struggling as a unit, there’s no doubt that Edwards is primed for a breakout season this year. Pairing his ever-rising offensive talent with his competitive spirit is a guaranteed formula for success, and the win against the Dubs was a prime example of that.

Edwards’ back and forth with Curry

When Curry hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds of the 3rd quarter, the Wolves saw their lead cut to 6 points. Edwards immediately got to work after checking in the 4th quarter, providing a couple of quick assists to his teammates.

He claimed he couldn’t wait to get back into the game after Steph’s 3, and his competitive spirit wouldn’t allow him to rest any longer. He spoke about it in the locker room after the game and talked about how assisting his teammates helped the team extend their lead and eventually close the game out.

However, it seems Steph Curry may have invited that charge onto himself and his team. Edwards, after the win, spoke to SportsCenter and claimed that the Chef was talking smack to him throughout the game.

He recalled how he and Curry exchanged words throughout the game, and after the win, Edwards said,

“We was talking a little trash throughout the game, and after the game, I yelled ‘YEA!’ and he was like ‘right back’ because we play them again in a day and a half. nah nah he be trash-talking out there man for sure.”

The Warriors will host the Wolves again on the 8th of December, and it’ll remain to be seen if Anthony Edwards and Steph Curry’s flurry of trash talk will see the game end any differently.