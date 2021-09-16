“The great Carmelo Anthony was absolutely correct about his prediction for the LA Lakers”: Shaquille O’Neal endorses Melo’s take of championship or bust year for the Lakers

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal seconded Carmelo Anthony’s take of the upcoming season as a championship or bust for the LA Lakers.

Shaquille O’Neal is arguably one of the best big men the league had ever seen. The 4x NBA champion defined bully ball and was a force to reckon with in the paint. The Lakers legend is one of the few superstars in the history of the league to 3-peat.

Though it’s been a decade since O’Neal retired, he continues to be closely associated with the league. The 2x scoring champion is an analyst on the award-winning show Inside the NBA and is often seen analyzing games and sharing his knowledge of the sport.

I’ve G14 classification is a term we’ve heard Shaq say plenty of times now. Though the word has no literal meaning, it gives O’Neal’s take’s on the game a patent. The 15x All-Star has played on 6 teams but the LA Lakers have always been the closest to his heart.

Also read: “Lonzo Ball’s Bulls will make more noise than the Knicks!”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously leaves Stephen A Smith aghast with his statement on First Take

During his recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Shaq spoke about the Lakers’ championship expectations and how he agreed with Carmelo Anthony’s prediction for the upcoming season.

Shaquille O’Neal approves Carmelo Anthony’s statement, championship or bust year for the LA Lakers.

Recently, Melo told ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith about his expectations going into the 2021-22 season, saying it’s championship or bust for the LA Lakers. A few days later, former Lakers veteran Shaquille O’Neal appeared on the same show as well.

Shaq spoke about how talented both the Lakers’ and Nets’ roster was.

The great Carmelo Anthony was absolutely correct. I have no rebuttal, I have nothing to say, he’s absolutely correct… Everybody always talks about age. The Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers have the most experience when it comes to age. I’m not worried about all that young talk.

O’Neal believed the Lakers could use their veterans as a benefit since they had a lot of experience.

You know when they get angry, they play really well. So now they’re angry, everybody’s doubting them. They’ve built this little super team now and yes Carmelo Anthony is correct it’s a championship or bust for them.

Also read: “Shaqtin’ A Fool was slowly chipping at my reputation”: 3x NBA Champion JaVale McGee opens up about the impact the segment had on his career, and calling out Shaquille O’Neal

The Lakers front office have made significant changes to their roster, acquiring former scoring champions Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. The two superstars have only a championship ring missing from their Hall of Fame resume.

Thus the Lakers have the motivation to prove all their doubters wrong going into the 2021-22 season.