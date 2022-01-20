"It was complete HORSE SH*T!": Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards are fuming over the late 4th quarter non-call by the NBA referees over the blatant intervention by the Brooklyn Nets coach

The NBA referees have some explaining to do over the non-call in the Wizards vs Nets game

In the fourth quarter, the Wizards led by Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie were making a comeback against the potential conference finalists the Brooklyn Nets. Step forward the Nets coach, literally, who stuck out a hand to deflect Dinwiddie’s pass away from Kuzma. The referee did nothing, even though it was right in front of his face.

He literally jogged back to let the play continue, and the Wizards lost the game by 1 point. No referee, be it at a Sunday league level or at the NBA should be letting go of such a call, unless they are Steve Wonder. There is no way one can have that sort of blatant intervention and get no fine for it. Any possession in the fourth quarter when the game is that close is crucial, and this one took it away from the capital-based team.

The Nets coach must really hate Dinwiddie for leaving his former team – he spoilt an otherwise potential win for him. If the Nets have to resort to such sneaky tactics to eek out wins against a team languishing at 8th seed, they may be further away from winning than thought. Stephen A. Smith must be licking his lips at the thought of the Nets getting a retrospective fine for this action.

The NBA referees come across as having double standards – for years fans have tolerated non-calls on the players, but will not stand for a non-call of this level

For years fans have complained about not having decent officiating in games – but this cannot be stood for. Players get away with travel calls or double dribbles, but any intervention for an external should be stopped immediately. Despite being two feet away from the violation, while looking straight at it, they let the game continue.

Joseph Blair, the head coach of the Wizards had such composure to not go on a tirade. He took it as a part of an unbelievable game, and only hoped that refereeing would get better, making the game fair for all in what he claims is the best league in the world. One can only imagine Tom Thibodeau and his rant if it happened to him. NBA referees should be held to a higher standard than this for sure.

“Utter disbelief.” Joseph Blair on the Brooklyn assistant deflecting a Q4 pass from the sideline: #WizNets | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/4rWHujc3tX — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 20, 2022

This is where small-market teams like the Wizards would be hard done. Because, if the situation was the other way around, the Twitter-sphere would be going ballistic trying to get justice for Brooklyn. The NBA has always sheltered big names from New York, LA, and Boston, and it is time things changed. Teams should win based on the level of their competence of the players and coaches, but only if the coaches do their jobs off the court.

