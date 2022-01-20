“I GOT IT!”: Hornets star LaMelo Ball does his best impression of Carmelo Anthony to secure his final rebound of a triple-double performance vs Celtics

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets come up with a hilarious highlight in the final moments of the game vs the Boston Celtics

Whenever the Charlotte Hornets are on a stretch of winning games, they start to look more and more dangerous by the minute.

The Boston Celtics’ record of 23-23 can well deceive quite a few people, making them think the team is still struggling. However, the reality is, while they did struggle early on, lately, it has started to find its feet. Heck, the team has even won 6 of its last 10 games. And given that the Hornets have a similar record of 7-3 in the same stretch of games, this was always going to be a tough match for both sides. And boy, was it ever!

While the Hornets were ahead for what was essentially the whole game, Boston refused to go away. And in the 4th quarter, they even threatened to take the lead on multiple occasions.

But that is when LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier came in clutch, hitting some vital threes and making plays for their teammates, which put this game to bed. And just as the timer was milliseconds from running out, the former of this backcourt tandem had a hilarious little moment you’re going to want to see.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball tells everyone else to clear out as he claims his 10th rebound giving him a triple-double

LaMelo Ball is starting to become the triple-double king in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Prior to this game, the man already had 3 triple-doubles. And during his outing in Boston, he recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, giving him his 4th career triple-double.

But, while most of his stat-line came naturally, the last rebound came in quite the interesting fashion. Take a look at the tweet below.

Another triple-double for LaMelo Ball: ◻️ 15 PTS

◻️ 10 REB

◻️ 10 AST “I got it!” — @MELOD1P 🎥 @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Iq0UZ6HqpN — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 20, 2022

Dare we say it, that looks pretty damn reminiscent of a certain other Melo.

Now, to be fair, the man also only shot 5 of 15 from the field, despite shooting 50% on 6 threes this game.

But hey, as Russell Westbrook would vouch, a triple-double is still a triple-double!

