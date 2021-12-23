Basketball

“Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t want to go to Harvard?!”: Wizards stars recalls why he rejected the prestigious Ivy League college for Colorado Boulder

"Spencer Dinwiddie didn't want to go to Harvard?!": Wizards stars recalls why he rejected an the prestigious Ivy League college for Colorado Boulder
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"I can never say that Stephen Curry made a lucky shot, it all made sense when I got to see him working his a*s off.": Matt Barnes reveals the work ethic that separates the Warriors guard from the rest
Next Article
"All them people that they say are the best to ever do it, my teams beat all them": Isiah Thomas addresses the misconceptions surrounding the Bad Boy Pistons
NBA Latest Post
"No championship team was as bad as the Lakers are before winning!": ESPN reveals shocking numbers that expose truth about LeBron James' title challenge
“No championship team was as bad as the Lakers are before winning!”: ESPN reveals shocking numbers that expose truth about LeBron James’ title challenge

ESPN comes out with a shocking stat on Twitter that will have LeBron James and…