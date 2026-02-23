“Making Your Own Doctor’s Appointment…”: Danny Green and Paul Pierce Share Biggest Challenges of Retirement

Most fans have at least a decent understanding of what it’s like to be an NBA player, even though it is mostly an outsider’s perspective. Social media provides a window into how these athletes live. There are certainly negatives, yes…. Such as getting booed, trolled, and criticized at every turn. However, what the best basketball players on the planet go through in their day-to-day lives would be aspirational for most of us.

NBA players make a lot of money: The houses, cars, and vacations are ample proof of it. They’re also treated like royalty most places they go, whether it’s to parties, restaurants, or just about anywhere else. But things can change fast after they exit the league.

Paul Pierce and Danny Green, the cohosts of the No Fouls Given podcast, both had long and successful NBA careers and have each won championships. They know and have experienced the perks of being an NBA player. And, while answering a fan’s question, they were quick to admit that things have been a bit different since they retired.

The fan asked for both the biggest joys and challenges they’ve faced since retiring. The answers were illuminating, to say the least.

Pierce cited the ability to spend more time with his kids as his biggest joy. He wasn’t able to do that when he was playing. Green said that he waited longer than Pierce to have kids, so he’s been fortunate enough not to miss much. Green has been enjoying his media career, from doing radio to calling games to podcasting.

As far as the challenges go, Green said that all former players deal with the same thing. “[NBA players] have so much access to everything,” he said. “When we become a regular civilian, it’s a culture shock.”

Green compared it to being the exact opposite of a prisoner who has nothing while he’s in jail, but then eventually gets his freedom. Part of leading a non-athlete’s life means no longer getting special treatment at most arenas. It also brings with it the necessity of dealing with mundane things that were previously taken care of.

“Making your own doctor’s appointments, going to the dentist, paying your own bills,” Green said. “They do everything for you [when you’re in the league].”

Pierce said he has enjoyed cooking in his retirement because when he played, he never had to worry about where his next meal came from. “You didn’t have to worry about food. Food was there when you got there,” he said.

Green listed some other perks that have gone away in retirement. “Restaurants ain’t staying open late for you,” he said. “‘Oh, I gotta park here, too?’ ‘Yeah, you gotta park here, motherf*****, you can’t get VIP parking.'”

This is regular life for most NBA fans. Are we really going to shed any tears because former players don’t get the same special treatment they once did? Not really.

However, it’s still a fascinating social experiment to see how differently these guys deal with it. Some stay involved in the game in any way they can. That may be through coaching or media work. This is not only for the love of it, but because they want to cling to what they had. Others slip into anonymity for the first time in their lives and finally try to enjoy a bit of privacy.

Pierce and Green have both found their niche in the podcast space. They have pulled off the difficult balancing act of staying visible and involved in the game while still managing to have a fulfilling personal life outside of it.