WATCH: Udonis Haslem Breaks Down as Jimmy Butler and Co. Get Embarassingly Blown Out by 29 Points

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 26/03/2023

Credits: USA Today Sports

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat aren’t doing so hot at the moment. Sure, the franchise has won 6 of its last 10 games. But, they’re also currently just the 7th seed, putting them squarely in the play-in picture. So yes, not the best thing in the world for a franchise looking to win now.

But you know the one thing that can make this whole situation worse? Losing a bunch of games. But, how do you take that, and make it the most demoralizing thing on the planet? Well, as Heat veteran, Udonis Haslem found out, you do that by making a team witness its own slow, positively painful death, in front of all the fans in the world.

 

Udonis Haslem holds his head in his hands as the Miami Heat get blown out by the Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat are at a point in their season, where wins couldn’t possibly be more important. So, when they were lining up against the Brooklyn Nets, Jimmy Butler and his crew probably thought this was a relatively easy victory.

Yet, fast forward to the second half, and they are down by a whole 29 points. And it is that fact, that prompted a frankly hilarious reaction from Udonis Haslem. Take a look.

We do feel sorry for the Heat man. After all, despite having the option to retire, Haslem has given his heart and soul to this franchise. And yet he is being forced to see days such as this one. We can’t imagine that is a very pleasant experience.

That said, it isn’t often the NBA community gets such a memeable moment. So, for Heats fans everywhere, perhaps that’s the biggest silver lining to take away from this whole thing. In that regard, Udonis Haslem may now stand next to Michael Jordan.

 

How did the fans react to this one?

So many different reactions, going in so many different directions. Truly, you’ve got to love the NBA community.

