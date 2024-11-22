mobile app bar

“It Was Over $4 Million”: James Harden Sees Being Blindsided by OKC Trade As a ‘Blessing’

Advait Jajodia
Published

Nov 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) handles the ball in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The early-2010s Oklahoma City Thunder remain one of the greatest “what-ifs” in modern NBA history with a roster that housed three future MVPs: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Had this trio not been broken up in 2012, the Thunder would’ve won at least two NBA titles… at least that’s what Harden believes.

During his appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Harden commented on the Thunder trade and how his stint with the Houston Rockets changed the trajectory of his career. Considering how close the Thunder came to a championship win in his first three seasons (2009-2010 to 2011-2012) with the organization, the Beard believes that the team was on track to be an NBA dynasty.

“My rookie year we was 8th seed and we play the Lakers – they was the #1 seed. We scared them for sure, had OKC cracking, and they won the championship. My second year we in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas and they win the championship. My 3rd year we in the finals against the Heat and that was Bron’s first championship… ” Harden explained.

The Thunder and their trio of young stars consistently improved with each passing year and regularly dominated the league despite their youth and inexperience. Had the front office shown any faith on the roster, Harden’s story would be different.

Instead, they offered him a four-year, $55 million contract and traded him to the Rockets when he demanded more. Despite missing out on the chance to potentially win a few titles, Harden looks at this move as a “blessing” because of all the opportunities that followed.

“It was over $4 million. But it was a blessing though because coming off the finals which I didn’t play well and then Olympics – opportunity to be around all these vets,” Harden concluded.

Harden might not have a championship on his resume yet, but his career trajectory completely changed after the trade. He was able to showcase his true potential as a generational offensive talent and a franchise centerpiece.

Had Harden remained with the Thunder, he probably would have continued to play a supporting role, overshadowed by the presence of Westbrook and Durant. This could have restricted his growth, preventing him from evolving into the MVP-caliber player we witnessed in Houston.

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,500+ articles.

