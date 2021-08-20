“It was vacation, and I wear what I want to wear on vacation”: When Larry Bird showed up in a sports shirt and jeans to collect his MVP trophy while the others wore fancy suits

Larry Bird had arrived in a sleeved sports shirt and jeans, while the others wore expensive designer suits to his MVP ceremony.

Long before the league was dominated by LeBron James in the 2010s or Kobe Bryant in the 2000s or Michael Jordan in the 1990s, it was Larry Bird who was one of the deadliest players in the league, back in the 1980s.

Long-time Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird is one of the most gifted offensive players the league has ever witnessed. However, apart from being an elite scorer, Larry Legend was also known for his superb trash-talking skills.

Bird was so gifted that he would often tell his defenders exactly how he planned on scoring and would end up pulling that exact same move. Considered as one of the most decorated players in league history, Bird won 3 MVPs in his illustrious 13-year career.

Now, Bird is one of the most quirky players in the league. On several occasions, Larry would end up doing something ”weird”, which would seem normal to him.

This anecdote is from a time when Larry forgot to channelize his dapperness, wearing a plain sports shirt and jeans to collect his MVP award instead.

“Larry Bird had disgusted a few people with the outfit he wore at his MVP acceptance event”: Anthony Cotton

These days, superstars want to dress. What these athletes wear is also one of the things that fans keep track of. Fashion is a huge part of the league which is obviously highlighted by several players in the league.

Well, let’s just say, during the 1980s, players, or at least, Larry Bird didn’t really care a lot about fashion. Back in 1983-84, Bird lit up the league averaging 24.2 points, 10,1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game on a sensational 49% shooting from the field, while winning the 1984 NBA Championship. After such a successful year, Larry should have celebrated the events in a grand and elaborate manner, right?

Well, let’s just say Bird was a little underdressed for a fancy event organized for him.

According to Anthony Cotton, in a Washington Post story, while others wore expensive suits, Bird showed up at the banquet wearing a plain sports shirt and jeans. And “more than a few people were disgusted” at the man of the hour himself. Cotton wrote:

“But even those who predicted his presence weren’t prepared to deal with what they saw. Amidst the finery and expensive designer suits, Bird arose to accept his award in a short-sleeved sport shirt and blue jeans.”

When Bird was asked about his peculiar dressing style that evening, he had an explanation ready.

“All I know is that it was summer, which is vacation time for me, and I wear what I want to wear when I’m on vacation. It would have been a lot easier for them to just put the award in a box and send it out to Boston, and we could have had a nice party there.”

“I knew it was a banquet and all that, but I didn’t care. I hate doing things like going to restaurants where you have to wear coats and ties. What for? All they want is your money, feed you and get you out.

Just because the league wanted me to do something didn’t mean I had to,” Bird added. “The funny thing about people being mad because I didn’t wear a suit is that I could buy two to their one, so what’s the difference?”

