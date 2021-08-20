“Is that the KD14’s colorway, or just Kevin Durant’s hairline?”: NBA Fan brutally roasts the Slim Reaper’s new signature shoe’s design after it’s release

NBA Reddit hilariously roasts Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant for the KD14’s eye-catchingly unique colorway

Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the league right now. And as we all know, one of the perks of being the best is some seriously high shoe sales.

Of course, it’s not just the position of the star that matters. Things like cushion, overall performance, and of course, colorway, matter a lot as well.

Speaking of colorway though, it seems the Slim Reaper has some very…interesting taste. And while we’re all for stars showing their more unique sides, it seems the NBA community is having absolutely none of it.

What are we talking about, you ask? Well, let’s get into it.

NBA Fan makes a brutal but hilarious observation about Kevin Durant’s sneaker’s different looking colorway

For those that don’t know, the KD 14 was recently made available to the public for sale. And while there are some really sleek-looking colorways for the signature sneaker, one in particular has caught NBA Reddit’s eye, as a fan recently said this on r/NBA.

“Is the KD 14 design supposed to be KD’s hair”

Usually, we’d probably say that it’s funny but a tad bit too harsh. This time though, we can’t really deny it.

Wondering what the shoe looks like compared to his head of hair? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

The KD 14 shoe design looks very… familiar… pic.twitter.com/3sQTAhqxFy — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) August 20, 2021

Jesus Christ, the resemblance is almost uncanny.

We’re almost a bit scared that the player did actually show Nike this picture, and then said ‘I want this… BUT ON MY FEET!’.

But hey, maybe both the company and Kevin Durant are playing at something that’s flying over our heads.

Maybe they made it this way on purpose to increase awareness about the shoe’s release. And if that is the case, it’s clearly working.

In fact, we won’t lie, some of us may just cop a pair as well.

